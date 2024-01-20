Joy-Anna Duggar shares California adventures

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth headed to California to visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.

It’s been a transformative month for Joy-Anna, who cut her and Evelyn’s hair.

The Counting On star documented her entire trip in California, from packing to returning home to Arkansas.

Interestingly enough, the sisters packed a lot of activities into the short trip.

The girls drove together while the guys rode in a separate car. Joy-Anna seemed enamored with the Hollywood sign and driving through Beverly Hills.

This trip showed a bit more of Joy-Anna’s rebellious side, which has led to speculation that she may be moving in the direction Jill Duggar and Jinger have.

Touristy things for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth did many touristy things to do in California.

Many fun things were caught on camera, from the auto museum (where Joy-Anna drooled over the Tesla models) to shopping at a farmer’s market.

Rock climbing next to the ocean was another adventure the sisters took on. They both admitted to being scared of heights but attempted the climb.

Austin Forsyth and Jeremy Vuolo made it to the top. They are big on competition, which isn’t shocking. They enjoy spending time together, which is good for the sisters, especially with as many different personalities as the siblings and their spouses have.

Joy-Anna Duggar let loose in California

While Joy-Anna Duggar shared plenty of her adventures in her vlog, she also shared some on social media while in California.

Among the most shocking shares were the Counting On star modeling jeans and a Valentine’s Day-themed shirt. She has worn jeans and pants before, but the form-fitting jeans with the full-length mirror model weren’t typical.

The idea that she cut her hair short, chose to cut Evelyn’s hair, and was taking a page from Jinger Duggar’s style book was a bit different. Joy-Anna has always been one to follow the rules and keep close relationships with her parents and siblings, so the transformation this month has been interesting.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are back home in Arkansas with the colder weather and snow. They did bring their kids with them, and Gideon and Felicity were excited to see each other.

It will be interesting to see if Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo will bring their girls to Arkansas soon to play with their cousins and other family members. They don’t make it back often, though.

