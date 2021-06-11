Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo dubbed ‘perfect couple’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Duggar were called “perfect.” Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have shared a lot of their story with followers through their book. They have been heavily promoting The Hope We Hold book, which correlates with the brand they have worked to build.

Their social media strategy has changed, and now, their pages are full of promotional material and photos of themselves. Gone are the days where they shared photos of Felicity and with Evy Jo, the only photos followers saw were when she was a brand new baby back in November.

While they did give a TLCMe update earlier this year about adjusting to life as a family of four. Evangeline Jo was a part of it, but she wasn’t incredibly visible based on how she was being held. Despite deciding to pull back on sharing their children, Jinger and Jeremy are upping the number of photos of themselves they share.

Counting On fan calls Jinger and Jeremy ‘perfect’

When Jinger Duggar shared a selfie with Jeremy Vuolo that was taken in the car, it got quite a lot of attention. Many of the comments discussed the book, but one stood out.

A follower called them the “perfect couple.” While perfect may be a debatable word, they are one of the fan-favorites in the Duggar family. Jinger and Jeremy have been the more rebellious couple for years, and while fans were shocked to learn he was more worldly ahead of them getting married, their love story has shed some light on that.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

They delve into the process of their courtship, including Jeremy confirming the questionnaire he filled out for his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar. Unfortunately, there were several obstacles that the couple had to fight to get over.

Jessa Duggar even mentioned the worry that Jinger had changed her mind about moving forward with Jeremy. She believed it would take a modern-day miracle to get her sister back on the path to marry him.

What’s next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

Right now, the fate of Counting On remains unknown. It did not get a renewal from TLC, but several other shows did.

Jinger and Jeremy have worked on building their brand. They have the means and the connections to move ahead with other projects. Even if the reality show disappears, it is likely they will continue to remain in the spotlight.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.