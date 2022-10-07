Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announce move — Are they staying in California?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo bought a house. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are taking another big step in their life.

The couple decided to move, but where to?

Arkansas is not back on their radar, though some followers would love for that to happen.

The reality TV stars will be staying in California. They mentioned they do see followers’ comments about how they should leave the state, but they enjoy the state, the ministry, and the church. Jinger and Jeremy will remain on the West Coast for the foreseeable future.

As of now, Jinger and Jeremy are living in their new home. They shared the news with the public following their move once they edited their YouTube video.

Their house is a perfect fit for them, and it looks like California is too!

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo close the TV chapter

The YouTube video shared by Jinger and Jeremy showed the final pieces of Counting On being taken up and put away.

When they filmed the show in their home, there were pieces of tape that production put down to ensure that everything was the same each time they filmed. Jeremy also talked about where they filmed their confessionals. It was an “end of an era,” as he called it.

They included a house tour, with glimpses of their daughters as they ran through the open space.

Jinger and Jeremy were thorough with their vlog, answering many questions that followers would likely pose.

Details about their location were vague for privacy issues, but they are still in the same area.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo enjoy California life

Politics aside, Jinger and Jeremy are happy being in California. They acknowledged that during the YouTube video’s opening and even addressed the fan comments about leaving the state.

They have found their home on the West Coast, and Jinger mentioned it being somewhere they are excited to raise their daughters. It could be their forever home, but they are open to change if it isn’t meant to be.

California brought out the fashionista in Jinger, and that is something followers enjoy seeing. Her wardrobe has changed drastically, including wearing shorts in public, jeans with ripped-out knees, and spaghetti-strap dresses.

A lot has changed since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved to California in 2019, and it looks like they are in it for the long haul after buying their first home.