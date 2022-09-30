Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo all smiles for latest money grab

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo pose for coffee promo. Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are living their best lives with smiles on their faces.

The couple is back for another money grab. This time, it’s a promo for coffee.

They have been in California for nearly three years, and the amount of growth they’ve experienced has been interesting to see.

Coffee is one of Jinger’s favorite things, so the promotion was a no-brainer.

Partnering with brands hasn’t always gone their way, mainly because they are connected to the Duggar family.

For now, though, they are happy to promote the coffee and make a few extra bucks.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo promote coffee

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of himself alongside his wife, Jinger Duggar.

The two were posing in a kitchen while Jinger held a bag of Matchbox Coffee, and her other hand held Jeremy’s arm. It was a perfect shot for the couple, highlighting their good looks.

Jinger had a little bit of a wardrobe malfunction in the photo as her white bra was noticeable near her armpit area. It was more visible because of how she held the coffee bag.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo break the mold

It’s been a long time coming, but Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have stepped back from the life she grew up in.

From her wardrobe changes to her outspoken husband, Jinger seems to be the biggest rebel in the family.

When she began wearing pants, it was a huge shock. From there, it went to shorts and then spaghetti-strap dresses and tanks. It was a lot of change, and while it began when the couple was living in Texas, the most drastic changes have happened since they moved to Los Angeles.

Jinger has always been rumored to be more Hollywood-driven, and that shows in her choices and branding options. There is more freedom with money, too. While shopping with Jana on Rodeo Drive, she dropped a few hundred dollars on one blazer. It made the show and was a point of talk for other Duggar family members in the confessionals.

A lot has happened for Jinger and Jeremy on the West Coast, and even more, is on the way. They are keeping busy with rebranding, going on adventures with their daughters, and living life on their terms. They haven’t gone mainstream, but out of all of the siblings, they are the edgiest.

Promotions on Instagram could be lucrative for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo as they try to be influencers.