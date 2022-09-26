Jinger Duggar showed off her toned arms. Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar is getting more comfortable showing her arms as she resides in California.

The Counting On star has been upping her fashion lately, showing off her legs and toned arms.

She was raised incredibly conservative, where girls were only allowed to wear long skirts and dresses and shirts and blouses that didn’t allow for much skin to be shown.

Recently, Jeremy Vuolo captured a shot of Jinger in what appeared to be workout attire.

The California girl was wearing a gray tank top, showing off her toned arms, and what appeared to be shorts from what was visible in the shot.

As time goes by, Jinger is more comfortable trying out new things that were once taboo in her family.

Jinger Duggar shows toned arms

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo showed off his gorgeous wife, Jinger Duggar.

He often shares photos of her, many of them praising her.

Jeremy captioned the post, “I always feel like somebody’s watching me 👀.”

Jinger was holding up her phone, pretending to take a photo, when Jeremy snapped his image.

She was also rocking her mom vibes as she was clutching what appeared to be Crocs.

It looks like the family may have been enjoying a park day, especially given all of the clues from Jeremy’s post.

Jinger Duggar’s style evolution

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo married in 2016; since then, her style has drastically evolved.

What started as wearing pants and causing a stir has turned into shorts and tank tops.

While the more extreme changes didn’t happen until the couple moved to California in 2019, they have brought light to Jinger’s evolving beliefs.

Michelle Duggar and Jinger spoke about her wearing pants on Counting On. However, Jeremy confirmed the Duggars were upset about Jinger’s clothing choices.

Earlier this year, Jinger stood up at a friend’s wedding and shared photos of herself wearing a spaghetti strap dress. Jeremy shared a picture where Jinger was setting up a swingset for their daughters, and she was wearing shorts and a white t-shirt.

The couple also has an obsession with Nikes, which they have been called out for by their followers. Jinger even had her own custom pair made recently.

Even though Counting On is no longer airing, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo regularly update their social media. They have stopped showing their daughters’ faces but occasionally will show them from behind.