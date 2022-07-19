Jill Zarin says things could get ‘ugly’ with Dorinda Medley if they’re both cast on RHONY: Legacy

Jill Zarin discusses working with Dorinda Medley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Things are messy between The Real Housewives of New York stars Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley.

The two reality TV stars filmed the current season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip, and they aren’t exactly getting along.

Dorinda lashed out at Jill after she wanted to sit in on Eva Marcille’s radio show and called her “thirsty.”

While they appeared to work through things in the latest episode, it looks like months after filming wrapped, things still aren’t good between the two.

Jill and Dorinda did overlap with their time on The Real Housewives of New York, but neither woman was a main housewife with the other. When one was full-time, the other was a guest, and vice versa.

With the possibility they could both be a part of RHONY: Legacy, Jill revealed some of her thoughts on Dorinda and how they’d get along.

Jill Zarin discusses filming with Dorinda Medley again

While talking with E! News, Jill Zarin revealed it might not be easy to film with Dorinda Medley, even if it was for RHONY: Legacy.

She said, “It would be ugly because look what just happened. You know the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result, so if I do another show in the same circumstances, for me to expect anything different makes me insane.”

Even though Jill insists she likes Dorinda, that didn’t appear to come across after the two scuffled on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip.

Dorinda’s drinking was also addressed, something that hadn’t gone unnoticed by The Real Housewives of New York viewers before she was “put on pause” by the network.

Jill revealed she felt like the alcohol consumption was “excessive.” She continued, “The whole drinking thing was out of control. I don’t drink alcohol so for me it’s like foreign. I just can’t talk to alcohol. I can’t talk to it. I can talk to someone who hates me. I can talk to someone who’s mad at me because I can have a rational conversation even if it’s a negative one, but I can’t talk to someone who is belligerent. And that was really hard for me.”

Dorinda Medley isn’t the only one who thinks Jill Zarin is ‘thirsty’

While Jill Zarin was busy talking to the press, she was also busy spilling some tea.

She was the one who spoke out about Tamra Judge returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17.

Once the news made the rounds and Jill deleted her Instagram story that called Vicki Gunvalson out for not being supportive of her friend, Tamra piped up about the situation.

The former RHOC (or current if she is indeed filming again) took to social media and called Jill the “thirstiest b***h” she’s ever met. While she didn’t confirm the announcement, the way she reacted indicated there was some truth to what Jill said.

RHONY: Legacy has yet to be cast, but it could be messy if they choose to pick both Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip is currently streaming on Peacock.