Jill Duggar talks about her ‘liquid gold,’ tells followers to ‘just chill’

Jill Duggar shares the last breast milk she had frozen is gone Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar had a busy couple of weeks. From Derick Dillard graduating from law school to the scandal surrounding her oldest brother, Josh, things have been a whirlwind.

She isn’t on the best of terms with some of her family members, including her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. While they did send her birthday wishes as she celebrated turning 30, her sisters showed up to celebrate a bit late with her.

Now, another milestone is upon the former reality TV star. Jill shared that the last of the breast milk, or “liquid gold” as she called it, is gone.

Fenna gets breast milk, Jill tells followers to ‘just chill’

While sharing her story, Jill Duggar talked about Samuel asking to try the breast milk she had left in the freezer. She obliged but revealed that he didn’t like it.

So, she decided to treat Fenna and let her finish it up so that it wouldn’t go to waste. That is the photo Jill shared along with the story about “liquid gold” and using the last of her stash.

She wrote, in part, “Needless to say, now all 3 of my children have now had breast milk” and “Also, before any of you jump on me for feeding it to the dog, she’s fine. She’s totally fine. I wouldn’t have given it to her if i thought it would make her sick. So just chill mkay?!”

There was also talk about being sentimental over her stash. Israel is going into first grade this fall, and Samuel will be turning four in July. Jill Duggar revealed that both of her boys stopped with the breast milk around two, so that little bit that Fenna got was sitting in their freezer for years.

What is Jill Duggar up to now?

Aside from living the busy mom life, Jill Duggar has shared some of her adventures on social media. From gardening to Israel’s first lost tooth, she has tried to keep followers updated.

She and Derick Dillard have commented about Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges, and her cousin, Amy Duggar King, has also done the same. Things have been tough for the family over the last several weeks, and next month, the trial begins.

It appears Jill and Derick are enjoying their life together while raising their two sons and their dog, Fenna.

