Jill Duggar spends time with her kids and dog following miscarriage

Jill Duggar is spending a lot of time with her kids and dog. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar has been through a lot this month.

She and Derick Dillard confirmed they suffered a miscarriage on social media. There was a video and a blog post where she revealed that they had named the baby River Bliss.

Things haven’t been easy for her, but Jill is working through it.

Jill Duggar spends time with her ‘people’

After doing a mass thank you on her Instagram story, Jill Duggar resurfaced on Instagram with a post of her children and dog, Fenna.

Spending time with her “people” is what she is focusing on, and while Derick Dillard wasn’t present, the other important people in her life were.

It was a school pickup photo, and Jill revealed that even though Samuel didn’t look happy, he was just tired. She captioned the post, “Yesterday with my people 🥰 🧡Fenna loves getting out with us whenever possible. 🧡And despite Samuel’s face in this pic, he was having a good time. ☺️ Although he was a little tired by the afternoon after running errands with me and being out a lot yesterday.”

Support for Jill Duggar

When she first shared the news of her miscarriage, some of Jill Duggar’s sisters showed up to give their support. She joins several of them in the unfortunate miscarriage club, and Jinger, Jessa, and Joy-Anna sent words of encouragement and love to her on that post.

Extended family members like Amy Duggar King and her mom, Deanna Duggar, also reached out publicly. Several friends also commented on the post.

Things with Jill and her family have been rocky for quite some time. She and Derick Dillard have been open about it, giving more details during their YouTube Q&A sessions. No names have been given, but it was revealed that some of her siblings don’t support her decisions. Counting On fans have speculated about who she meant, but nothing has been confirmed.

Taking her time to process and heal from the loss of her baby seems to be Jill Duggar’s primary focus. She has shared some moments with followers but isn’t nearly as active as she had been prior. It may take a while for her to get into a new normal for her and her family. The people who keep up with her have been supportive, and it seems to be something she appreciates from everyone.