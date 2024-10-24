Jill Duggar shuts down pregnancy rumors without saying a word

Jill Duggar does it best when she says nothing at all.

After sharing a family photoshoot, the Counting On star sparked pregnancy speculation earlier this week.

She chose a few photos to share, but they conveniently hid her belly in every shot.

Earlier this year, Jill and Derick Dillard lost a baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. They have publicly grieved her and even included a bunny in the photoshoot to represent her as part of their family.

Instead of fighting the comments about her expecting again, Jill highlighted her recent weight loss and thrift finds.

She isn’t letting any speculation get to her.

Jill Duggar seemingly debunks pregnancy rumors

On her Instagram Story, Jill Duggar shared a mirror selfie highlighting her thrift finds and revealing that she does not have a baby bump.

While the selfie may be older, it isn’t much, as she looks similar to the photos she took at Jason Duggar’s wedding earlier this month.

Jill Duggar doesn’t have a baby bump. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar has lost so much over the years

After walking away from Counting On in 2017, things haven’t been easy for Jill Duggar. Her husband, Derick Dillard, and her cousin, Amy Duggar King, have been her primary sources of support.

Jill wrote Counting The Cost, which detailed her relationship with Jim Bob Duggar and the events that occurred while she was growing up at the Big House.

She also participated in the filming of Shiny Happy People, a docuseries about Bill Gothard and the Duggar family’s teachings.

The Counting On star was honest, revealing that her decision to speak out about her truth caused a strain in some relationships with her siblings. Joy-Anna Duggar is likely one who took issue with Jill because of it.

Jill has also struggled with the loss of her daughter during the second trimester of her pregnancy. She and Derick had not yet announced a baby was on the way. Instead, they announced the loss of their baby girl.

She has attended the most recent Duggar weddings, traveling to Tennessee for the latest one. It seems she and Derick can show up at family gatherings outside the Big House without any trouble, but a smaller setting with some siblings may be a bit more awkward.

Jill seems to be improving, and she hinted another book may be in the works.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.