Here’s why Jill Duggar may be writing another book

Jill Duggar isn’t just a reality TV star and a mom of three boys.

The former Counting On star is also a best-selling author.

Her book Counting The Cost gave insight into what it was like growing up under Jim Bob Duggar’s thumb.

Critics and fans had watched the Duggars on television for years, and while bits and pieces of their lives were shown, the horrors of their realities weren’t discussed in depth.

She shared somewhat of a tell-all, though she was careful with her wording. Jill did a better job explaining what life was like growing up, whereas her sister, Jinger Duggar, chose to write a book about disentangling faith and fear.

It seems that Jill may be working on another project, which could be a follow-up book.

Is Jill Duggar writing another book?

Jill Duggar shared an Instagram post that hinted she may have something up her sleeve.

She shared a selfie at McDonald’s with her coffee, laptop, and water on hand.

The caption, “Have coffee, will work,” implies that she is working on something. Given the laptop present, we can only assume it is a book or another project.

If it is another book, what more could be uncovered about her life that hasn’t already been touched upon in Counting The Cost?

Jill Duggar was not in Jana Duggar’s bridal party

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been honest about strained family relationships since their 2017 exit from Counting On.

They have fought to get Jill what she deserved for working on the show and the money she made her father and the network from her wedding special (she was the first Duggar daughter married), the birth of her children, and more.

It was clear that things between her and her big sister, Jana Duggar, were strained when she was excluded from being in the bridal party for her August wedding. Jessa Duggar was the matron of honor, a spot that Jill could have easily filled.

There was no explanation for Jana’s choice of bridal party, including all her sisters except Jill, Jennifer, and Josie Duggar. She and Stephen Wissmann also included many of their nieces as flower girls.

Things will likely remain complicated, but Jill has said that she is committed to working through the issues with her parents and siblings as she wants to have relationships with them. However, if she is writing another book, that may complicate things even further.

