Jill Duggar reveals ‘it’s finally official’

Jill Duggar shared some exciting news about Derick Dillard. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have worked hard to live a life away from her family.

They sacrificed a lot while he was working through law school, and now, all of that will pay off.

After a move in July, the couple finally settled into what life will look like for the next few years.

Federick Dillard made an early appearance in July, requiring some NICU time, but things seem to be going well.

Derick passed the bar earlier this year after graduating from law school in 2021 and was licensed in Arkansas.

He took a job in Stilwell, Oklahoma, which required the couple to move near the Oklahoma/Arkansas border, and now he is officially licensed to practice in both states.

Jill Duggar shares the ‘official’ good news

On Instagram, Jill Duggar couldn’t wait to share the news about Derick Dillard being sworn in as an attorney in Oklahoma.

She wrote, “⚖️It’s finally official!! 🙋🏻‍♂️”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She then invited followers to head over to her blog to get more details and see more photos from the special day.

Jill included several photos on her blog of Derick’s swearing-in, including an adorable family shot.

The former reality star revealed that the event occurred a few weeks ago after Derick filed to have his bar score transferred to Oklahoma. He is now licensed to practice in both states.

Details about his actual job were also given. Derick will be a prosecutor working for the District Attorney’s office in the area of public service in Stilwell, Oklahoma.

This is a big deal for Jill and Derick as they are the only couple who have gone through college and higher education to have a well-paying job.

Jill Duggar spent time with Amy Duggar King

Recently, Jill Duggar spent some time shopping with her cousin, Amy Duggar King.

The two have grown quite close, as Amy has supported both Jill and Derick Dillard through their distancing from the Duggar family.

Jill was thrown a baby shower with the help of Amy, her Aunt Deanna Duggar, and Derick’s mom, Cathy, ahead of Frederick’s birth.

They may no longer see a lot of each with busy lives and kids to keep them occupied, but they do keep in touch on social media and likely other avenues as well.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have come a long way since their exit from Counting On in 2017, and their family is thriving.

Jill Duggar