Jill Duggar and Amy Duggar King thrift together

Jill Duggar and cousin Amy Duggar King still have a close relationship.

They have stuck together since Jill walked away from the IBLP and began a new life with her family. She and Derick Dillard quit filming Counting On, and the rift within the family started.

Amy has been vocal about her break from the family following learning the truth about what happened with Josh Duggar and his sisters. However, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were always careful about allowing Amy around their children, especially because she was raised by her single mom, Deanna Duggar.

The cousins remained close and a source of support for each other. Jill and Amy did double dates with their husbands and showed up for one another when no one else did.

Taking in the Rhea Lana’s of NWA sale together was a fun adventure for them. They posed together under a fun balloon arch, making for a sweet moment for the cousins.

Jill has had a lot happen in the last year, and it seems Amy has been there for her as she deals with it all.

Rhea Lana’s NWA is tradition

So many of the Duggar daughters and daughters-in-law hit up the resale when it comes to town. There are usually spring and fall events where they shop to get clothing for their kids.

Jill Duggar was able to shop for her newest addition, Frederick Dillard. He was born in July, just a few weeks early. Amy Duggar King was shopping for her little one, Daxton.

The cousins met up, and Amy shared the photo on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Pretty sure this was just the icing on the cake! @jillmdillard and sweet Freddy! 🥰 @rhealanasofnwa”

Jill Duggar’s ups and downs

It’s been a hectic year for Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard.

The couple announced a miscarriage last October, and while they didn’t know the gender, they named the baby River.

Josh Duggar’s trial and subsequent guilty verdict happened in December when Jill was very early in her pregnancy. Derick attended the trial daily, and she attended the verdict reading.

They announced their pregnancy earlier this year, and their gender reveal came shortly after.

Amy Duggar King helped throw a baby shower for Jill in late June. Unfortunately, Jessa Duggar was the only sibling or sibling-in-law who attended the event hosted by Amy and her mom, Deanna Duggar. Derick’s mom, Cathy, was also a part of the hosting crew.

Just a few weeks later, Jill delivered Frederick. He had a short NICU stay but has been doing well at home with his big brothers.

Recently, Jill Duggar revealed she underwent surgery just weeks after having a C-section. Her mom, Michelle Duggar, came to help with her recovery.

It appears Jill is feeling better as she attended the resale event with her cousin, Amy.