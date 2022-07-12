Jill Duggar delivers baby boy early — Here’s what we know

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed their little boy. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed they were expecting earlier this year.

It was welcome news for the couple who had experienced a miscarriage last fall.

The former Counting On stars announced it was another little boy, and not too long ago, Amy Duggar King, Deanna Duggar, and Derick’s mom threw the couple a baby shower. It was perfect timing, too, because Jill and Derick welcomed their son on July 7.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcome baby Frederick

Despite speculation that the couple’s third son would have a name ending in “el” like Israel and Samuel, that’s not the case.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced the arrival of their son on their blog. Things didn’t go as planned, so Frederick is still in the hospital.

The little boy weighed seven pounds and six ounces, measuring 20 inches long. He was due to be born toward the end of July but entered the world on Thursday, July 7, later in the day.

It was a c-section, as Jill had already had two previous c-sections when she delivered Israel and Samuel. They revealed that mom and baby were doing well but that Frederick would have to remain in the hospital. Details regarding why weren’t disclosed, except that he was born a few weeks earlier than expected.

Jill and Derick did provide a photo along with the blog, showing Frederick with oxygen and what appears to be a feeding tube as he laid on Jill’s chest.

Why did Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard choose Frederick?

The couple explained what the name Frederick means to them and why they chose it.

Frederick means “peaceful ruler,” and his middle name Michael means “gift from God.”

However, there’s more to it. They wrote, “The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it’s Derick’s name with “Fre” added to the front, to make “Fre-derick.” Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding “de” to the front of Rick to spell, “de”-“rick,” literally meaning son “of” (de) Rick. We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding “Fre” to the beginning of Derick’s name.”

As Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard navigated life with a newborn in the hospital and two kids at home, they will be busy. Their hope is Frederick will be home with the family soon.