Jill Duggar reveals where Derick Dillard will work, where they moved

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are settled into their new home. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed they were moving a few weeks ago.

The couple put their house on the market but didn’t reveal any details about where they were headed or where Derick would be practicing law.

Now the former reality TV stars have confirmed their relocation and shared what Derick will be doing with his law degree.

Where did Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard move to?

Jill Duggar took to their family blog to share all of the details fans have been asking about since they announced they were moving.

She revealed the family bought a home in Siloam Springs, which is on the border of Arkansas and Oklahoma. Jill confirmed some renovations were done on the house before they moved in, and they’ve spent the last few weeks unpacking.

The move wasn’t as big as many followers initially suspected, but it was enough for the family to have a fresh beginning as they embark on their journey of being a family of five. Jill mentioned they are gearing up for the arrival of their third little boy next month.

Where will Derick Dillard be working?

After Derick Dillard was sworn in as an attorney in Little Rock, Arkansas, he got to work on transferring the necessary things to practice in Oklahoma.

Derick had talked about wanting to serve the public, even before his law degree was complete. He passed the bar back in February, and now, he is on to do what he’s said he wanted to do.

Jill Duggar revealed his job would be as a prosecutor in Oklahoma. She didn’t elaborate on which county or where the position is located, likely for privacy reasons. However, based on their move, it looks like it is close to Siloam Springs.

Oklahoma has been a favorite place for Derick and holds a special place in his heart. He attended college in Oklahoma, and he and Jill have visited the campus several times.

This is a new beginning for the couple, who has been through a lot over the last 18 months. Jill and Derick experienced a miscarriage last fall but fell pregnant again shortly after that. As all of that was going on, Jill’s brother, Josh Duggar, was arrested and convicted of child pornography charges. Derick attended the trial daily, and Jill joined him for the verdict announcement.

Now that they revealed their thoughts on Josh’s sentencing, they can move forward and focus on the upcoming arrival of their baby boy.