Jill Duggar confirms Michelle Duggar helped her following surgery

Michelle Duggar showed up to help Jill Duggar after surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar has had two surgeries since the beginning of July.

The mom of three had a c-section when she welcomed her third child, Frederick Dillard.

A few days ago, Jill revealed she also had to have her gallbladder removed after a series of attacks.

Her older children are presumably back in school, but she still has a new baby at home to care for, and lifting him and doing other chores may be difficult after the surgeries being so close.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for the Dillard family, but luckily, she’s had some help with her recovery.

The Counting On star revealed that not only is her husband, Derick Dillard, helping her, but her mom, Michelle Duggar, has been there too.

Jill Duggar confirms Michelle Duggar is helping her recover

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared her journey with having her gallbladder removed.

She asked for tips and tricks from others who have been through something similar, and the comments filled up quickly.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

One follower wrote, “I had my gallbladder removed in March this year. I was told to get up & walk. Even though it hurt, it helped so much. I had a kidney transplant May 2021 so 2 major surgeries in less than a year = OUCH.”

They commented again, saying, “@jillmdillard walks are good for you to get your strength back up. I walked very slow to start & got faster as time went on. I now walk around 5 miles a day at work.”

Jill then responded, “@momtoamiracle oh my goodness! That’s rough! Yes…my mama and Derick have been taking me for walks lol”

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s estrangement

It’s no secret that things between Jill Duggar and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, haven’t been great.

The Counting On star and her husband, Derick Dillard, have discussed their disagreements and even revealed they needed permission to be at the big house and around the younger children.

Their decision to leave the IBLP was largely influenced by how Jill and her siblings were raised. They have been candid about things, and it’s widely known the relationship was rocky at best. However, it seems Michelle has stepped it up to help care for her daughter following her surgery.

How long Michelle has been with Jill is unknown, but she’d have to travel to get to her new house, which means there was effort put into the assistance she offered her second oldest daughter.