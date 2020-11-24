Jill Duggar reveals Derick Dillard would have needed Jim Bob Duggar’s permission to hold her hand

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have put out another Q&A video.

Their topics this time came from followers who sent in their questions again. From vaccinations to their courtship, the nearly 30-minute video was full of information.

The couple revealed that they are getting both of their children vaccinated but on a more delayed schedule. Jill and Derick wanted to make sure that if there was a reaction, they were able to pinpoint which shot it was.

It wasn’t shocking to learn they were vaccinating the kids because Israel Dillard is in kindergarten.

Jim Bob Duggar would have had to approve hand-holding

In the middle of the video, the talk turned to what they did and didn’t do. The couple chose not to hold hands until they were engaged. Jill Duggar revealed that wasn’t a rule, but they both just didn’t do it.

Derick Dillard revealed that it would be one thing he probably would have changed. There was some banter back and forth and he mentioned he should have just gone for it. That surprised Jill, who immediately said he would have had to ask her dad’s permission.

She confirmed that he would have had to ask Jim Bob Duggar to hold her hand for sure. Other things, like Skype calls, weren’t as big of a deal. In fact, Jill revealed that the first two times they chatted via the messenger service totaled 11 hours. None of that time was supervised by her parents.

Thanksgiving plans

Previous to the Q&A video, Jill Duggar had revealed her Thanksgiving plans. She and Derick Dillard are hosting his family and possibly another family as well. It was made clear that they would be respecting the 10-person gathering suggestion put into place by Arkansas.

There will be no time spent with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar amid their rift. While both sides say they want to work on things and heal, it appears that the process has not begun. It doesn’t appear to bother either of them as they appeared excited for the upcoming holiday.

This is their sixth year of being married, and Thanksgiving was the first holiday they spent together. Jill and Derick have a sentimental spot for it, and no matter what they do for the holiday, it always brings them back to where it all began in Nepal.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are keeping it real, and their followers appreciated that.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.