Jill Duggar gushes over Derick Dillard, calls him her ‘greatest supporter’

Jill Duggar is a proud wife. She is constantly gushing over her husband, Derick Dillard, and praising him for his role in her life.

The two have lived a lot of life in the nearly seven years they have been married. Jill and Derick tied the knot in 2014, and in just a few days, they will celebrate their seventh anniversary.

Even though it is still one week away from their official anniversary, Jill took the time to dote on her husband and praise him for the support he gives her.

Derick Dillard is Jill Duggar’s ‘greatest supporter’

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard since they wed in 2014. Nearly one year after they married, the Duggar family was hit with back-to-back scandals.

Josh Duggar’s molestation of his sisters and family friend was made public. Just weeks after that, it was revealed that he belonged to the Ashley Madison website, which promoted extramarital relations for their clients.

Through all of it, Derick stood beside his wife. He has managed to keep her safe and helped her to move past some things in her life. The two have done several Q&A sessions, and in them, Jill has talked about her relationship with her parents and siblings.

In her latest Instagram post, Jill calls Derick, her “greatest supporter.” It is not lost on critics and followers that today was also the day that an update in Josh Duggar’s child pornography case was revealed.

Jill Duggar shares summer family updates

Recently, Jill Duggar shared some family updates ahead of the summer. The biggest one was about her youngest child, Samuel Dillard.

The nearly four-year-old can ride a bike without training wheels. She shared the big news on Instagram and gave followers a little video of him doing his thing on two wheels.

As for Israel, Derick Dillard gave followers an update on him. He kept busy by reading to Fenna and showed off all of the books he has read to the family pet so far. It was a pretty impressive collection for a little boy.

With summer coming in a little less than a week, the Dillards are keeping plenty busy. They enjoy being active outside, including running, biking, running, and more. With Derick done with law school, there is more time for family activities.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.