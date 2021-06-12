Jill Duggar shares fun milestone Sam Dillard hit just in time for summer

Jill Duggar shared a fun milestone Sam hit Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar shared some exciting news about Samuel Dillard and a special milestone he hit just as summer approaches.

The almost four-year-old has decided to teach himself how to ride a bicycle without training wheels. Jill shared the news on Instagram and revealed Israel has been helping his little brother.

Initially, the former Counting On star shared a video of Sam riding on her Instagram stories, and then, she decided to put something about it on her Instagram page.

Samuel Dillard can ride a bicycle

In the photo shared by Jill Duggar, Samuel Dillard is seen sitting on a smaller bike on the sidewalk. She is holding Fenna’s leash while making sure to capture the exciting moment for her youngest son.

She writes, “Look who’s new to 2 wheels! #samueldillard”

Then, “He’s been teaching himself (with a little help from big bro) & yesterday he started pedaling all on his own! [up arrow emoji] *see my stories*”

This is an exciting “big kid” milestone that will increase some summer fun. Currently, Sam is three, but he will celebrate his fourth birthday in July.

Jill and Derick Dillard have been good about keeping fans and followers updated on their family’s actions and what has changed.

What will summer bring for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

One thing that the Dillard family will be doing over the summer is read. Derick shared a photo of all of the books Israel has read to Fenna for summer reading. There were several, and he even joked that the dog enjoys the time spent as much as Israel does.

Next month, Samuel will turn four. He is the baby of the family, and as he grows, so do the possibilities of what can be done as a family. Adding riding a bike without training wheels to the list is huge. He isn’t a pro just yet, but with a little advice on how to stop, he should be able to keep up with his big brother in no time.

Being outdoors and active seems to be a big priority for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. They have shared photos from camping with the kids, bike rides, going on a walk to get honeysuckle, and more backyard adventures. She makes sure to keep frequent updates on her page as they do things, letting followers in on their journey as well.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.