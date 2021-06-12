Derick Dillard shares photo of books Israel read to Fenna, claps back at criticism about blanket in crate

Derick Dillard clapped back after being questioned about Fenna. Pic credit: TLC

Derick Dillard popped up on Instagram with a post about Israel reads to Fenna while displaying all of the books his son has read to the dog so far.

Things have been quiet for the law school graduate. The last time he was on Instagram sharing with his followers was when Jill Duggar celebrated her 30th birthday back in May.

The former reality TV star has been vocal over the last several months, especially when it comes to his wife’s family. However, this Instagram post changed things up, and when a comment came about Fenna in the crate, it wasn’t long before Derick responded.

Fenna comment prompts Derick Dillard’s response

While plenty of followers commented about the sweet idea of Israel reading to Fenna, some critics decided to make comments about the dog being in the crate.

One commented, “She would probably be more comfortable with a blanket to lay on in the crate.”

A little while later, Derick Dillard responded by saying, “we’ve tried dog beds, towels, etc., but nothing survives longer than 2 seconds when contained with a Malinois before it’s shredded to smithereens lol”

The dog has been an adjustment for the family, but Jill Duggar and Derick have been working on getting her properly trained and spending the time with her that is necessary. She has documented more of that on her account, as he has been busy studying to finish law school.

What’s next for Derick Dillard?

Now that he has graduated from law school, the next step for Derick Dillard is to pass the bar. He has talked about what he plans to do and what kind of law he wants to practice, but that’s all the information he’s shared.

There has been some talk about a tell-all book coming, but when remains to be seen. Derick likely knows more than most, especially because he was the second in-law added to the family. He and Jill Duggar have talked in-depth about the strained relationship with her parents and some of the siblings.

For now, they are focused on living their lives and enjoying the moments with their kids and family. Jill and Derick are close to Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon King. They have shared couples photos during date night, and the women often spend time together thrift shopping.

A lot has changed since they walked away from reality TV, but one thing remains the same — Derick Dillard isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.