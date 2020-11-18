Jill Duggar congratulates Justin Duggar, says ‘being married to your best friend the best’

Jill Duggar showed up on social media to extend her congratulations to her brother, Justin Duggar, on his engagement to Claire Spivey.

The couple went public with their news earlier this week, just one day after Justin celebrated his 18th birthday.

What did Jill Duggar say to Justin Duggar?

In the comment section of Justin Duggar’s Instagram post, Jill Duggar made her excitement known.

She said, “Congrats bro! Being married to your best friend the best!!!” She has been married to Derick Dillard since June 2014. Jill was the first Duggar daughter to walk down the aisle and celebrated six years with her best friend earlier this year.

Despite the strained relationship between Jill Duggar and the rest of the family, she still makes an effort to reach out to her siblings. It isn’t clear where Justin stands in the rift between her and Jim Bob and Michelle, but she made the effort to send kind words and share genuine excitement.

When will Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey tie the knot?

A timeline hasn’t been given in regards to when Justin and Claire will become husband and wife. They have known each other for most of their lives, and their relationship has blossomed over the last year.

Rumors of a Justin Duggar courtship began earlier this year, and it was confirmed on the most recent season of Counting On. There were promises of seeing their courtship play out on the show, but TLC has not yet announced a new season.

Claire Spivey resides in Texas and Justin has been spending a lot of time down there. In fact, he was there when he did the video conference with the Duggars to announce his courtship to the family. Both families approve of the union, and both Justin and Claire are eager to get on with their lives together.

As for whether Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard will be welcome at the wedding remains to be seen. Since a definitive date has not been announced, there is hope that reconciliation between her and her parents could take place. She is still part of the family, even if everyone doesn’t agree.

For her part, Jill made sure to reach out and extend her best wishes to her newly engaged brother and his soon-to-be wife.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.