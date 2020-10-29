Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard: The biggest revelations in their rift with the Duggars

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have walked away from their reality television life, but they are continuing to spill the tea on social media.

It has been roughly a year since some of the more interesting things about their lives have been revealed. Duggar fans have been following Derick and Jill as they have been sharing how the family dynamic works behind the scenes.

These are some of the most shocking things that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have put out there over the last year.

Needing permission to visit the Duggar compound

Late last year, Derick Dillard revealed that he and Jill Duggar need permission from Jim Bob Duggar to be at the big house if neither one of the parents are there. This was shocking because the family portrayed themselves as unified and not being able to “go home” without asking seemed odd.

When Jill helped Jessa Duggar as she was delivering Ivy Jane, it was revealed that she had to call and get permission from her parents who were out of town in order to meet her sister at the big house to walk the stairs. Many will remember that Jill did appear in the Counting On birth special for Ivy Jane, but only briefly as her voice was used way more.

Holidays without the Duggars

Last holiday season was puzzling for Counting On fans who pieced together that Jill and Derick did not spend time at the Duggar compound with family. The couple shared photos of how they spent Thanksgiving and Christmas, and it wasn’t the way they had spent those holidays in years past.

This is also when rumors of a big rift came into play. While details back then were scarce, everything has come full circle now. Jill and Derick haven’t discussed what their plans are for the holiday season this year, but it likely will resemble last year.

Jill Duggar wasn’t paid for Counting On

After 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015, Jim Bob Duggar spearheaded another show with Jill and Jessa Duggar as the leads. Initially, it was called Jill & Jessa: Counting On. That has since changed, though.

In one of her recent YouTube videos, Jill revealed that she was not paid for her appearances on Counting On at all. She did confirm they were given perks such as free meals, travel, and things of the like. As for a paycheck, though, there wasn’t one.

She did end up recovering what she should have made, or a portion of it, after getting a lawyer involved. In an exclusive she did with People, Jill revealed that what she recovered was barely more than minimum wage.

The Duggar parents confirm rift with Jill and Derick

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar did release a statement about their situation with Jill Duggar when she spoke out with the publication. They confirmed there was some estrangement, which is more than they have said all along.

Both Jill and her parents hope to mend things, but as of now, that has not happened. There has also been confirmation that some of Jill’s siblings aren’t on board with her decisions either. While she didn’t call them out, speculation about who they are has been rife.

For now, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard appear to be happy with their lives as they are. She has found a good friend and confidant in her cousin, Amy Duggar King. Living their authentic lives has been something they aspired to do, and walking away from Counting On was a big part of that.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.