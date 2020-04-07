Jesse Meester’s book pulled from Amazon after 90 Day Fiance star lashes out about bad reviews

In case you haven’t heard, Jesse Meester wrote a book.

Apparently, a lot of 90 Day Fiance fans heard about it, though, and according to Jesse, they have been trying to make sure his latest work doesn’t become a best-seller.

While Jesse’s new book about intermittent fasting seems to no longer be listed on Amazon, he was pretty upset a few days ago after checking on his reviews.

They were really bad. The problem is, all these negative reviews started pouring in before anyone could have possibly been able to read and apply the concepts of Jesse’s book.

How do we know this? Because Jesse Meester’s book has only been available to order now for five days. If you’re ordering anything on Amazon lately, then you’d know that if it isn’t deemed essential, there is no priority shipping due to coronavirus.

Jesse Meester threatens legal action

Almost immediately after announcing his new book, Jesse noticed that “keyboard warriors” were leaving a lot of negative reviews, and they hadn’t even made a purchase.

Now, he’s threatened legal action against those reviewers.

Anyone wonder if Jesse would have done anything about fake reviews if they had been positive?

Where can you buy Jesse Meester’s book?

It doesn’t look like Jesse Meester’s new book is still available on Amazon at the moment in paperback or digital form. That leads us to believe that it may have been taken down over the review situation.

But those who are trying to get a copy aren’t out of luck. You can still pick up a copy on Jesse’s website, and this way, it’ll even come signed by Jesse Meester himself.

Books aren’t the only thing Jesse is selling either. From coffee cups and jewelry to clothes and even detox tea, you can buy it from Jesse’s webstore. And for those looking for a more personal experience, you can even order up an hour on Skype with Jesse Meester.

Jesse’s post-Darcey life

Jesse Meester had a bit of a setback late last year when he was robbed while sipping on coffee in Barcelona. A big deal at the time, it seems that Jesse has been able to recover and move forward.

He even ended up making up with Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend Tom Brooks, who contacted Jesse to apologize after taking several shots at him on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days.

And while you’d think Jesse would have put that whole 90 Day Fiance experience behind him by now, he was actually featured recently on the What Now? spinoff in an episode set to air later this month on TLC.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.