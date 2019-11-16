Jesse Meester robbed in Barcelona, says thief took his Louis Vuitton bag full of valuables

Jesse Meester has been spending time in Barcelona, Spain and posting about it on social media. On Saturday, he gave a shocking update to his trip, letting 90 Day Fiance fans know that he was robbed.
“Ok guys, never thought this would happen but I was just robbed of my Louis Vuitton bag with everything in it.”
Jesse went on to say that the thief took his passport, $50,000 worth of watches, and other valuables and that he just can’t believe what is going on.
Posting twice. Got an error on previous post. Sound On 🎧 Jesse just posted this from a police car in Barcelona. He said he was robbed of his Louis Vuitton bag with everything in it, $50,000 of watches, jewelry, cash and said they took his passport. Jesse posted videos of himself entering the hotel to his stories yesterday. He also posted videos of his Louis Vuitton Bag, the hotel room he was staying in, the jacuzzi in the hotel he was staying at with the name of the hotel shown in big letters. This made him an easy target, if it happened. I'm posting the pictures that I'm referring to in my stories next, so they will be there for you to see in the next few minutes. A word of caution to anyone on social media – Don't Post Pictures Or Video's Of Places That You Are Visiting Until You Return Home. This is what thieves look for and it makes you an easy target. Did Jesse really have everything he says in the video? Who knows. I'll update you with more info as it's released. UPDATE: Jesse says he was robbed while at Starbucks. I'll upload his Live Update shortly.
Jesse shared another video from the police station, where he went into more detail. He explained that he was at a Starbucks with his Louis Vuitton bag and that his watches were with him because they were shooting them. He even goes into detail about what watches were in there and how much they were worth.
Now, Jesse says he is “freaking out right now” because he’s stuck in Barcelona and his passport is gone.
Here's more info on the robbery Jesse said took place in a Starbucks in Barcelona.
In the video, Jesse says he believes he was being followed for a long time. He explained that he was sitting at the Starbucks, drinking his coffee and then he realized his bag was gone. Thankfully, Jesse didn’t have his phone in the bag so he’s been able to keep everyone updated on what is going on.
Jesse also said that if he had caught the person who stole his bag, he’d probably be in jail now for beating them up. He went on to say that one of the watches was worth $43,000 on its own and that its not something he can just replace. He said that the watch was an investment for him and that it’s not right for someone to just come take that from him after all his hard work.
Certainly, there will be more updates from Jesse Meester as Barcelona police investigate the disappearance of his Louis Vuitton bag and its contents. Hopefully, whoever is responsible for the theft will be caught.