Jesse Meester makes his music video debut — See Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend in his new lead role

Former 90 Day Fiance star Jesse Meester seems to be moving on from the franchise and on to other ventures these days. And after the intense rise and fall of his relationship with Darcey Silva was chronicled on the show, it looks like a move in the right direction.

Recently, Jesse starred in a music video for the song Home by the Dutch electronic band Electral Presidents. The video follows the grief of a man (Jesse) as he mourns the end of his relationship.

Jesse makes his music video debut

Most of the video is shot backward. It begins with Jesse walking on the beach with a bottle of alcohol in his hand. Clearly distressed, the bottle makes its way back into his hand along with a cigarette.

The video also cuts to clips of Jesse in a living room with his on-screen girlfriend. They hold hands and hug, obviously hinting that at one point the couple was madly in love.

Although the video may seem like a simple breakup concept, the band intended the message to be more of a metaphor for the world’s lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The video, which can be found on YouTube, was uploaded on January 11 with a caption that reads, “With their debut music single and music video, the Dutch electronic band Electral Presidents combines the complicated feelings of the lockdown with modern house vibes.”

“The alt-pop electronic track Home symbolizes the need many people feel nowadays to truly connect with each other and reminiscing on past made choices,” the caption continued.

The band also left a personal message on the video caption.

“During the first lockdown, we listened back to a rough first version of Home and the feeling has never been more true. My desolated house was a safe haven on one hand, but a lonely, dark and cold place at the same time,” the message read.

“We believe that with this track, to what we added in live instruments and vocals, we can bring consolation, warmth and support to people having the same feelings,” they concluded.

Jesse’s dating history makes him perfect for the music video

Watching Jesse in the music video was reminiscent of his roller-coaster relationship with Darcey. The two were like oil and water; while Darcey wanted long-lasting, sweep you off your feet kind of love, Jesse seemed more interested in controlling the optics of their relationship.

Needless to say, their relationship was on and off. They argued often and made up with intense conversations about whether or not they were meant to be.

Once their relationship ended for good, Darcey moved on with her next boyfriend, Tom Brooks. Unfortunately for Darcey, that relationship didn’t last either and there was a brief time when Jesse and Tom made amends and even bonded over their shared dating experience.

Here’s hoping Jesse is on to bigger and better things following his time on 90 Day Fiance.

