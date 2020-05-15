Jesse Meester to be featured on TLC’s Find Love Live after failed 90 Day Fiance relationship

Despite a disastrous end to his relationship with Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jesse Meester is proving that he’s not ready to give up on love.

He’s not ready to give on on reality TV either, since he’s now starring in the newest TLC show, Find Love Live.

The quarantine themed dating series is designed to help singles find a romantic connection from the comforts of their home – and on the upcoming episode, Meester takes another stab at love.

TLC shares a clip of Jesse for the upcoming episode

The show will give Jesse a chance to see and speak with three potential partners via video chat before narrowing it down to one woman.

Viewers will also play a part in his decision, getting a chance to cast their vote for the person they think will be the best match for the personal trainer by using Twitter hashtags.

Once the votes arrive, and Meester chooses the winner, the couple will go on a virtual first date.

In a statement to People, the 26-year-old shared why he decided to embark on this unique journey.

“I thought it was an interesting avenue to explore and see if I could meet someone. Being quarantined at home shouldn’t stop up us from trying to make connections.”

You can check out the promo clip below.

Viewers are questioning his motives

Meester’s appearance on yet another reality show has many people questioning his motives.

After all, the TLC alum appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days for two seasons, and also made appearances on other TLC spin-offs.

His desire to be on TV has viewers thinking that his intentions are not pure – and that the Amsterdam native is on a quest to snag an American woman so he can move to the U.S.

Once TLC released their promo for the upcoming episode, fans were quick to express their annoyance on Twitter.

The most desperate guy ever! He won’t go away. He’s desperate to find an American woman so he can move to NYC/USA from Amsterdam. He’s a control freak con-artist. Stop giving him airtime. 👎🏼💯👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #FindLoveLive #90DayFiance https://t.co/TJbTZAiy1Y — Stephanie (@mssrfcali) May 13, 2020

The only way to get rid of Jesse is to stop watching anything he's associated with… TLC will not get the message until the ratings fall through the floor!!#FindLoveLive #90dayfiance#90DayFianceWhatNow #90dayfiancebeforethe90days https://t.co/AqBqwCZysc — luv_2_h8_zillas (@luv_2_h8_zillas) May 13, 2020

Is he looking for love? More like Baby Girl VISA #90DayFiance #FindLoveLive pic.twitter.com/IVVWMOuKMC — No Sugar Coating 🖕¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@HereJust4Coffee) May 15, 2020

Jesse doesn’t seem to have a lot on fans on social media because the comments on Instagram were pretty harsh as well.

The comments under TLC’s preview of Jesse for the upcoming episode Find Love Live were not in his favor.

One person commented that he seemed “desperate” to find love in the USA, and another added that they couldn’t understand why TLC keeps pushing this “maniac.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Meester finds love in quarantine, but as for TLC fans, there is certainly no love lost there!

Find Love Live airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.