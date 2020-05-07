90 Day Fiance’s Jesse Meester has a new girlfriend — Here’s what you need to know about Bianca Rose

90 Day Fiance alum Jesse Meester has a new girlfriend, Bianca Rose Fans got a glimpse of Bianca on a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: What Now?

Jesse gave viewers an update on his love life, which has fans even more curious about Bianca.

The last time viewers saw Jesse, he was in the middle of a destructive relationship and breakup with Darcey Silva. Their romance featured on Season 1 and Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Although Jesse dated a few women since his split with Darcy, most notably TV host and model, Hofit Golan, he still has not found the one.

Enter a blind date with Bianca.

Bianca Rose and Jesse first reality TV date

Fans learn on the hit TLC show that Jesse is living in New York City.

He shared that some of his friends set up a blind date for him. Jesse had no expectations going into the first date with Bianca, but he was excited about meeting her.

The Amsterdam native found a nice cozy restaurant for his date with Bianca. They were both immediately intrigued by each other. The compliments started flowing.

Jesse made a sweet toast expressing how thrilled he was to be there on the blind date with Bianca.

She was glad to be there too but was also apprehensive. As Bianca shared in her confessional, dating in New York City sucks, and she is used to being disappointed at the end of a date.

Jesse had a great time, as did Bianca, and they made plans to meet up for a second date.

Who is Bianca Rose?

The newest lady in Jesse’s life is a teacher. Bianca is 33 years old, and she is done with dating. She is looking for love, not games.

Bianca is ready to settle down. Bianca, like Jesse, is an avid traveler. She also grew up overseas, Bianca is originally from Israel.

There is good and bad news when it comes to learning more about Jesse’s new lady love. The good news is the romance is heating up based on previews for next week.

Jesse and Bianca are clearly into each other, but fans will have to wait to see how the relationship plays out on screen.

Now the bad news is there is not too much known about Bianca right now. Jesse has yet to post about her on social media. There are plenty of Bianca Rose’s on social media. However, none of them are the brunet beauty who is hanging with Jesse.

90 Day Fiance alum Jesse Meester has a new woman in his life, Bianca Rose. Fans are going to have to keep watching 90 Day Fiance: What Now? to learn more about the relationship and Bianca.

90 Day Fiance: What Now? airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.