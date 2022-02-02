Jessa Duggar shares sweet tea party photo, followers wish she’d ‘spill some of that tea’

Jessa Duggar shared a tea party, but followers want the real tea. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar shared a sweet snap of Ben Seewald and their four children enjoying a tea party on the kitchen floor.

All of their kids were included, even Fern, who was born last July. She is sat in a Bumbo chair as her siblings gather around the little tea set up.

The Counting On star joked about the tea being better when “daddy” joins the party.

Followers want Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald to spill the ‘tea’

The photo was captioned, “It’s always better when Daddy joins the tea party 🤍🤍 @ben_seewald”

There were plenty of comments about how sweet it was in the comment section, and plenty of heart-eye emojis were used.

One commenter nailed what several followers have been thinking for years. They wrote, “I wish you’d spill some of that tea”

That comment garnered likes from others followers too.

What tea is Jessa Duggar holding that followers want?

A lot happened in the Duggar family over the last year. Josh Duggar was arrested in April 2021 and from there, things tumbled downhill.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald were a huge part of Counting On, and the show was canceled following her brother’s arrest. They have pivoted using YouTube to keep followers updated, but it hasn’t been as consistent as filming for the show.

Aside from Jana Duggar, Jessa is the sibling who appears the closest to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She spends a lot of time at the big house and likely knows more about what’s happening behind closed doors than anyone else.

Hearing things from Jessa’s perspective would be interesting, especially because Jill Duggar has shared some of her story with followers. Amy Duggar King has also piped in about things that have happened, and it’s been a different narrative than the Duggars have been pushing for over a decade.

The Counting n star has lost her cool a few times recently, so Jessa might just be ready to spill some tea. She came to Jana’s defense when news about Jana’s legal issues came to light, and Amy called out her cousin. There was also her snarky clapback when a follower suggested that her dad gave her the house she is renovating.

It’s unlikely Jessa Duggar or Ben Seewald will spill any Duggar tea, but they definitely enjoy hosting tea parties for their little ones.