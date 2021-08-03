Jessa Duggar shares adorable video of Ivy Jane wearing a towel on her head

Jessa Duggar catches Ivy Jane being adorable again. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar has Ivy Jane Seewald turning on the charm for followers.

The mom-of-four caught her toddler admiring herself in front of a mirror while wearing a towel around her wet hair.

It looks like it was filmed after bath time or another similar event. Ivy Jane is looking in the mirror and admiring her new look.

As Jessa talks to her little girl, she asks her if the towel is heavy. Throughout the video, you can hear the little girl giggle.

At the end, Ivy takes off the towel, revealing her wet hair.

Ivy Jane Seewald is the star

Over the last few months, Ivy Jane Seewald has done some of the funniest things. Jessa Duggar has shared a few of the shenanigans that her daughter has gotten into.

From using her mom’s mascara to seeing herself in a beautiful dress for the first time, the Ivy Jane videos are a riot.

No longer the baby of the bunch, Ivy will have to learn how to navigate being a big sister. So far, she appears to be doing a good job. Jessa shared a video of the kids meeting their baby sister, Fern, and finding out her name.

What’s next for Jessa Duggar and her kids?

With the cancellation of Counting On, there has been plenty of speculation about what the next move for Jessa Duggar and her siblings will be.

She has jumpstarted her YouTube channel again. Jessa would occasionally post videos, but when she and Ben Seewald welcomed Fern last month, she put up a three-part series about the birth, and it garnered so many views.

The potential to remain profitable for her is there. Followers want to continue to watch her family and their adventures, and turning out a profit isn’t a bad idea.

For now, it appears the Seewalds are adjusting to life as a family of six. They welcomed Fern Elliana in July, and now they are gearing up for a new season of life.

It looks like Jessa Duggar will continue to keep followers updated as Ivy Jane continues to entertain. She has grown up a lot since she was introduced to Counting On viewers. As the head of the 2019 Duggar baby boom, she is surrounded by plenty of girl cousins, and now, a baby sister, too.

Followers are here for all of the Ivy Jane Seewald shenanigans and Jessa sharing them.