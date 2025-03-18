Jessa Duggar offers life update, confirms Duggar family night

Jessa Duggar seemingly disappeared from the spotlight last year.

The Duggar daughter, who used to film events and share footage with her followers, took a step back to be more present in this season of life.

She recently confirmed she was expecting her sixth child, announcing that she reached the halfway point in her pregnancy.

That came with a video update that dropped a few days after the big news.

The Counting On star updated followers on what the Seewald family has been up to over the last several months and touched on what she’s doing differently this pregnancy.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jessa is living life with a few changes since she last was active on social media.

Jessa Duggar confirms family Mondays

One of the things that has been consistent for Jessa Duggar and her family has been spending Monday nights with her family.

She confirmed that her siblings and their children hang out, intentionally building relationships among the cousins.

It’s one of the things her kids look forward to each week. While she didn’t talk about who attends the Monday gatherings, we suspect everyone local and home shows up. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are likely the only ones who aren’t a part of the family time.

Jessa Duggar offers a life update

In her life update video, Jessa Duggar talked about things she’s doing differently with this pregnancy.

After being cleared by her doctor, she continues working out while pregnant. This is the first time she’ll work out throughout the pregnancy.

She has been in a good routine with keeping in shape and wants to continue the momentum through the second half of her pregnancy.

Her children are thriving. Jessa mentioned swim and piano lessons, and her two oldest, Spurgeon and Henry, are part of a Trail Life troop (the Christian version of Boy Scouts).

Jessa and Ben Seewald are in a busy season of life and are learning to adjust. She admitted that she enjoyed it when she only had to leave her house once a week, and they now do something nearly every day.

Adding another little one into their already busy routine will be an adjustment, especially because Jessa’s youngest will be roughly 18 months old when the new baby arrives.

The baby’s name and gender will be revealed after the birth, likely in a birth video they will share with followers.

Seewald party of eight is coming soon!

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.