Did Jana Duggar and Jessa Duggar finally bury the hatchet?

Jana Duggar and Jessa Duggar haven’t always gotten along.

The two sisters showcased their sibling rivalry on Counting On, especially when they had completely different ideas on decorating Jill Duggar’s house before her return from El Salvador.

Time and maturing have helped the Counting On stars grow their bond, especially over the last few years.

Since the show ended, Jessa has shared her life with followers, and Jana has moved to a more private life.

However, the recent bride returned to using her YouTube channel and social media earlier this year.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jessa stood next to Jana as she married Stephen Wissmann; their differences seemed to be water under the bridge.

Jessa Duggar serves as matron of honor for Jana Duggar

The idea of who Jana Duggar chose for her wedding party was a bit surprising.

She chose several of her sisters, but Jill Duggar was notably absent. Instead, Jessa Duggar served as Jana’s matron of honor.

While the Counting On star hasn’t spoken out about her wedding or how everything was chosen, we expect a YouTube video from Jana and Stephen Wissmann at some point.

After all, she restarted her channel, and it’s gaining traction.

Jana Duggar spends plenty of time with Jessa Duggar

We’ve noticed that Jana Duggar has spent much time with Jessa Duggar. She filmed the tour of the tiny home Jana had put together from the small building she lived in.

Jessa’s kids are also in a few of the videos Jana shared. The YouTube video of the farm animals and tour of the little farm the Duggar compound has turned into included the kids helping out.

The sisters have come a long way since their fights while filming the show and the constant competition between them. Jessa has always been more firm and seemingly butted heads with the eldest Duggar daughter because of that.

Jana has helped raise her siblings and their children, and she is now moving into the role of wife and, potentially, mother. She has plenty of experience and must decide what she wants in the future.

We foresee Jessa visiting Jana the most out of the sisters still living in Arkansas, which may be why their bond is even tighter.

It seems Jana and Jessa have let go of their rivalry and have worked to build a solid sister bond. They both enjoy spending time together. The two have grown up in unique circumstances, and Jana’s next phase of life will be one Jessa can help guide her through.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.