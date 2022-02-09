Jessa Duggar jokes about how Fern can ‘hold those planks’ as she celebrates six-month milestone

Jessa Duggar shares Fern’s”plank” photo. Pic credit: TLC

It doesn’t seem all that long ago that Jessa Duggar welcomed her fourth child into the world.

Fern Elliana Seewald is celebrating her six-month milestone.

Jessa is busy with four little ones, but she took the time to share some sweet moments from Fern.

Jessa Duggar jokes about Fern’s ‘plank’

In celebration of making it to six months, Jessa Duggar shared some adorable photos of Fern Elliana Seewald.

She wrote, “This deserves its own post. Girl can hold those planks better than I can! Fern has been trying to figure out that crawling business, and her seriousness and determination is absolutely adorable. 😍”

The series of four photos show Fern in what appears to be a plank position and one where she looks as if she is ready to take off crawling.

What has Jessa Duggar been up to?

It’s been almost a year since Counting On was canceled, and TLC dropped the show after 11 seasons following the arrest of Josh Duggar on child pornography charges. He was convicted on December 9 and is awaiting sentencing.

Jessa Duggar has improvised on her income since filming ceased. She shared the birth of Fern on her YouTube channel, garnering several hundreds of thousands of views. The reality TV personality has also been sharing the renovation process she and Ben Seewald are going through with their new home.

Her sass has increased as well. Jessa isn’t here for the comments about her dad, Jim Bob Duggar, helping her purchase the home she and Ben are moving into. She let critics have it when they suggested he helped, but the second update on the home was questioned again, especially after she revealed how much things were costing.

She also piped up when Jana Duggar was being slammed for the charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, which was made public just one day after Josh was sentenced. Jessa asked critics to “give the girl a break” when discussing Jana and her legal issues. The situation has since been handled.

Moving forward, followers expect that Jessa Duggar will continue to use social media to keep everyone updated on her life. YouTube seems to work well for her, and some of her siblings have tried their hand using the platform as well. The mom-of-four has her hands full, but she continues to update fans as much as she can with the time she has.