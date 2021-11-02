Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino celebrates wedding anniversary, reflects on 6 years of sobriety

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reflects on how far he has come. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The comeback has been greater than the setback for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and he is showing his appreciation for where he’s at in his journey.

Mike recently celebrated his three-year wedding anniversary with his wife Lauren Sorrentino.

The two of them welcomed their first child together, Romeo Reign this year and have been documenting their parenting journey over the last several months.

The three of them took off on their first vacation as a family of three. While the destination is unknown at this time, it appears they could be meeting up with the rest of the cast to start filming the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In addition to all of the good things going on in his life, Mike was reflective of everything he’s accomplished over the last few years, including his achievement of six years of sobriety.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino reflects on six years of sobriety

Mike shared a heartwarming post with his followers to recognize the significance of the upcoming holiday season to him and emphasized that Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas mean much more to him than just another celebration.

He wrote, “As the holidays begin to slowly approach, I find myself reflecting on how far I have come in the past 5 years. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are so much more to me than just celebrations. This was the time period that began the demise of my addiction and the rise of my recovery.”

Mike went on to share how on Christmas Eve of 2015, he realized that he was “sick and tired of being sick and tired” and finally made the decision to reach out for help with his addiction.

It took a lot of work for him to get to where he is now and he thanked Lauren for her support along the way.

He added, “Through hard work, dedication, and the support of my loving wife, I was able to become the man that stands before you today celebrating 6 years of recovery.”

He then made a plea to others who find themselves struggling with addiction. He provided contact information for Banyan Treatment Centers and urged people, “don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino serves as a role model and inspiration

Now that he has come so far and been able to create a beautiful life for himself, Mike works as an advocate, role model, and inspiration to others who are struggling.

He often posts motivational quotes on his social media accounts and reminds others that if he can do it, so can they.

He and Lauren spread positivity to their followers on their podcast Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens.

Mike is often asked about his recovery and the difficulties he’s faced and his authenticity and willingness to open up to his fan base have garnered a lot of praise from his followers.

He is now one of, if not the most, beloved cast members of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. He was recently nominated for the People’s Choice Awards Reality TV Star of 2021.

Fans of Jersey Shore Family Vacation can continue to be inspired by Mike once the new season is officially released.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.