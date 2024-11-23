Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick calls out ‘hateful’ comments in rant: ‘I would never’

Angelina Pivarnick delivered a rant about individuals who leave “hateful” comments online, suggesting she “would never” do that to someone.

The Jersey Shore star recently appeared in a new Family Vacation episode on MTV, where some of her off-the-show drama surfaced.

In addition, Angelina seemingly buried the hatchet with her co-star, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and tried to patch things up with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Earlier this week, she released a new episode of her Um Hello podcast, with hairstylist and influencer Melanie Hassan as her guest.

During part of the episode, Angelina and Melanie discussed dealing with harsh comments on social media.

The Jersey Shore star addressed online commenters, pointing out the despicable things they say and how they can harm others.

Angelina addressed the ‘hateful’ and ‘disgusting’ comments she receives on social media

In Angelina’s podcast, she and her guest talked about the unfortunate circumstances surrounding One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month after falling from a balcony.

Payne struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues and received a lot of criticism on social media about his behavior.

Melanie spoke about how people need a “thick skin” to deal with some of the difficult criticism received on social media, but that “at the end of the day, we’re human.”

Melanie also said she felt “protected” with her online content since she posted about topics related to her hairstylist career and did not film her everyday life. She said she could easily put her phone away and be OK without social media.

Angelina doesn’t have the same luxury, as she’s recognizable in public as an MTV personality from Jersey Shore and the spin-offs. There is also a lot of promotional content, including footage from the show that lives on the internet.

Angelina mentioned that she’s often portrayed as a “villain” in her reality TV appearances and that reading some comments is “very hurtful.”

“They’re only seeing 45 minutes of footage put together- mostly all the drama, and it’s not really the good stuff,” she said.

She highlighted that comments generally involve her looks or plastic surgery, with some calling her “busted” and saying to “get her off my TV.”

“Are you kidding me? I would never…If I was never on TV or anything, I would never go on a celebrity’s page or somebody that’s an influencer or whatever- I would never…I wouldn’t even think to go on somebody’s page and say any of these disgusting things,” Angelina told her guest.

“I don’t know what is wrong with people these days,” she said, adding people should “Just get off my page” if they don’t like her.

“It’s such hateful s**t. We can be so much better as humans,” Angelina said.

Critics fired back at Angelina’s podcast remarks

As Angelina mentioned, she generally receives backlash online for various storylines presented on Jersey Shore involving drama she’s part of. She received more of that backlash for her recent podcast remarks.

Some critics suggested she must set an example and “practice what she preaches.”

“Isn’t she always talking down on people herself ? I’m all for being better person but start first?” a commenter wrote.

Another praised the Jersey Shore star, telling her, “preach Angelina Preach!!”

“Why is she preaching?” a commenter asked, adding, “shorty has burner accounts to talk s**t about roommates and BF.”

The commenter also suggested that the show would be better with “less confusion” if she weren’t on it.

Someone told Angelina, “Girl, you talked mean about Sammy, Jwow and others. You should practice what your preaching.”

Angelina mentioned mean comments she received amid her Family Vacation drama

Two of those storylines appeared in the recent episode of Family Vacation. During an early part of the show, Angelina spoke with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, about her aired outburst towards Sammi in an episode.

She revealed people were saying “mean” things online, sending death threats, and wishing cancer on her.

Later, Sammi waited two hours for Angelina at a restaurant, as she arrived late to their meeting to bury the hatchet after their previous feuds and altercations.

Although Angelina’s lateness irked Sammi, they put their differences aside enough to stop fighting so much.

Angelina also attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her castmate Snooki, who appeared at the opening of her new Snooki Shop at Huntington Beach.

After a pleasant time at the event, they sat down to discuss remaining amicable. Snooki called Angelina out for her unnecessary social media remarks in which she claimed the reality TV show would be “nothing” without her on it.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.