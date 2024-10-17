Liam Payne’s cause of death revealed: Investigators describe One Direction star’s injuries

Liam Payne, 31, tragically died on October 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur hotel.

Payne rose to fame as part of One Direction and became a teen idol along with the rest of the band.

One Direction made history as the first band to have their first four albums debut at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 16 in Argentina issued a statement via USA Today, revealing the former One Direction star suffered from “polytrauma” and severe internal and external bleeding due to the fall.

Emergency services were called after hotel staff expressed concerns over Payne’s erratic behavior, believing he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Substances found in Liam Payne’s hotel room after his fall

Authorities confirmed Payne’s death at the scene. Reports from the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office indicated that minutes before the fall, hotel workers had contacted 911 regarding a guest behaving aggressively.

Payne’s room was later found in disarray, with broken objects scattered around. Traces of anxiety medication and alcohol were discovered, deepening the speculation about his mental and physical state before his death.

Two women who had been with Payne earlier in the day provided statements, saying they left the hotel before the fall occurred. Despite initial inquiries, no foul play is suspected, and authorities believe Payne was alone when the accident happened.

Liam Payne’s struggle with fame before his tragic death

Liam Payne’s struggle with fame was well-documented in the years leading up to his tragic death. As part of One Direction, Payne rose to global stardom at a young age, which brought intense pressure and scrutiny.

In interviews, he opened up about his battles with alcoholism and mental health, revealing how the demands of fame took a toll on him. After the group’s indefinite hiatus in 2016, Payne’s personal struggles worsened, with his behavior increasingly erratic.

Payne admitted that his drinking habits worsened during his time in One Direction, as he used alcohol to cope with the pressures of fame. He spoke openly about seeking therapy to deal with these struggles, but the challenges persisted, even leading to hospitalizations in 2023 due to a kidney infection.

His struggle with mental health was a recurring theme in interviews, where he emphasized how fame at a young age affected his well-being and relationships​

Despite attempts to return to music, Payne’s challenges persisted. As the investigation continues, Payne’s death appears to have been a tragic accident.