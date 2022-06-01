Liam Payne slams ex-bandmate Zayn Malik seemingly referencing the Yolanda Hadid incident

Liam Payne discussed his feelings about Zayn Malik on the Impaulsive podcast. Pic credit: @Impaulsive/Youtube

Liam Payne may well and truly be throwing his career down the drain after dissing Zayn Malik, whom he was in One Direction with for almost a decade.

The ex-One Direction member spoke on controversial Youtuber Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, and did not hold back on his opinions about his ex-bandmate.

Zayn left One Direction in March 2015 (breaking hearts everywhere) with the rest of the band going on “hiatus” at the end of that year.

Liam Payne did not hold back on his opinions about Zayn Malik, seemingly referencing Yolanda Hadid

Logan’s brother Jake Paul was involved in a bitter feud with Zayn back in 2020, in which Gigi Hadid, Zayn’s girlfriend at the time, referred to him as one of the worst things one celebrity can call another, “ugly and irrelevant.”

Liam gave his opinion on the whole thing, saying, “Then she [Gigi Hadid] tweeted something about ‘get yourself a respectful man’ or something — that one didn’t age very well.”

Liam was seemingly referencing the alleged physical altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid in which he is said to have grabbed her and pushed her into a dresser.

Liam claimed there are many reasons he doesn’t like Zayn

In a statement that appeared to be the equivalent of “no offense, but…,” Liam said “Before we go too deep into this, there are many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there are many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side.”

Liam spoke about Zayn’s alleged tough upbringing, and then said, “You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d**k,’ but at the end of the day, once you understand what he’s been through to get to the point, and whether or not if he actually even wanted to be there.”

Liam continued, “And listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that.”

Liam’s comments were not well received by Zayn Malik fans on Twitter

Liam’s comments unsurprisingly were not well received by fans of Zayn, who did the only thing you can do when you disagree with a celebrity these days; they took to Twitter.

In one comment that received over 102k likes, someone tweeted, “zayn choosing to keep certain aspects of his life private and liam airing it out voluntarily to LOGAN PAUL is a prime example of how wicked this man truly is.”

Another reiterated the point, and called Liam out for hypocrisy, writing, “the same Liam who got with a freshly 18yr old in his mid 20s? Shading Zayn for not being a respectful man? the same Liam who got caught cheating on his child bride mere days ago? the same Liam reigning fire on bandmates that have kept quiet?? the same mans?????????”

the same Liam who got with a freshly 18yr old in his mid 20s? Shading Zayn for not being a respectful man? the same Liam who got caught cheating on his child bride mere days ago? the same Liam reigning fire on bandmates that have kept quiet?? the same mans????????? pic.twitter.com/QTqPm7tewJ — Alexis rose stan account (@WhateverNothin3) June 1, 2022

Well, if One Direction fans were hoping for a reunion, it probably won’t happen anytime soon.