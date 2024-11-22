Sammi Giancola shares ‘devastating’ update on Jersey Shore before her engagement

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared several updates with Jersey Shore fans, including upsetting details involving her quest to start a family.

The MTV spin-off Family Vacation presented an emotional rollercoaster of an episode with Sammi involved in several prominent storylines.

One featured Sammi’s journey to become a parent as she continued her In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

She previously shared about her IVF experience, including giving herself injections, with her then-boyfriend, Justin May, supporting her.

While she experienced a “magical moment” during that journey to become pregnant, she also revealed “devastating” news.

She shed tears multiple times during the episode but for different reasons.

Sammi also shared her ‘devastating’ update

The November 21 episode of Family Vacation also featured Sammi trying to bury the hatchet with Angelina Pivarnick despite her castmate showing up two hours late for their meeting.

Sammi left after checking out the housewarming gifts her castmate brought to the restaurant. They hugged and seemed on good terms despite Angelina’s lateness.

Later, Sammi spoke with Justin about needing a getaway after the past few months she’d had. She became emotional in a confessional interview, revealing she’d become pregnant, but it didn’t go the way she’d hoped.

“My doctor called to tell me I was pregnant, but my levels weren’t where they need to be,” she said, adding she returned for bloodwork and learned the “embryo didn’t take.”

Sammi said that resulted in a miscarriage and became teary-eyed, sharing she’d been so happy to become pregnant.

“To have that taken away, it’s devastating for me,” she said, after mentioning it’s been a long journey for her.

Sammi indicated that when she shared the news with Justin, he told her everything would be alright and that they’d try again after she’d rested.

“He’s so positive and uplifting. He’s so special to me,” Sammi gushed.

Fans reacted as Sammi and Justin got engaged

Monsters and Critics reported about Sammi and Justin’s engagement earlier this year. At the time, it tied in with an April Fool’s Day prank that her castmate, aspiring comedian Vinny Guadagnino, tried to dupe fans online.

While Sammi’s engagement is not necessarily new, the filmed proposal arrived on the November 21 episode of Family Vacation.

Sammi shed tears of joy when Justin expressed his everlasting love and gave her a “beautiful” ring.

“I am so in awe. I’ve literally dreamt of this moment my entire life,” Sammi said in a confessional interview.

Justin got down on one knee to ask the question. Sammi “Yes, I would love to,” as guests at their engagement party applauded and cheered.

“I feel like an overwhelming amount of happiness,” Sammi said in her confessional interview, adding she felt like “the luckiest girl in the world.”

Viewers expressed their happiness for Sammi and Justin’s moment on social media.

One commenter suggested that “Sammi finally found her price” after previous failed relationships.

“So so so happy for you both,” another commenter wrote.

“Sam when I tell you the last 10 minutes of that episode had me in tears… you are so deserving,” a commenter posted.

“Ok but I’m hysterically crying I’m so happy for you guys,” another fan wrote in the comments.

Happy Family Vacation fans leave notes. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Toward the end of the episode, Sammi indicated the next step was to find a creative way to inform her castmates about the engagement, which should appear in an upcoming episode.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.