Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick blasts ‘nobody’ Jets player and his ‘annoying’ wife for DM drama

Angelina Pivarnick has once again slammed the New York Jets player and his wife, with whom she got into a messy situation on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

She recently appeared on the Hollywood Raw Podcast and spoke about her friendships from the MTV reality show, which reignited a discussion about her TikTok feud.

Angelina shared that she feels closest to castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and they often hang out.

She also said she has often hung out with Snooki and Deena Cortese without cameras filming them.

Regarding her castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Angelina said when Sammi returned to Family Vacation, they had “a little tiff.”

Angelina said she felt it was both on-camera and off-camera, including “that TikTok s*** she did.”

Angelina recalled her TikTok feud after upsetting the wife of ‘nobody’ Jets player

Angelina recalled that on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she sent messages to multiple New York Jets players, including Nick Bawden, as part of the show.

While most were cool with it, Nick’s wife, Alexis Bawden, wasn’t happy to see her husband getting a message from Angelina.

“I slid into the football player’s DMs for the show. You think I want to f*** your husband, bro? Your husband’s like a nobody on the Jets,” Angelina said during the podcast, adding, “The guys that were actually DMing me back were like the big shots on the Jets.”

“It was annoying,” she recalled, mentioning how she kept seeing the Jets player’s wife’s shower curtain in her bathroom during her videos.

Angelina’s friend and podcast co-host, Tony Hanson, was also on Hollywood Raw and explained that the Jets’ player’s wife was “making a moment for herself” using Angelina.

“She was literally using my name to like blow herself up. I was like, ‘Girl, your husband has never been so famous until you started talking s*** about me. I’m not trying to be a b***, he’s like second string,” Angelina shared.

“Like you’re on the practice squad, bro, like give me a break,” she said.

That heated situation set things up for another moment when Angelina’s castmate appeared in a TikTok video after she ran into Alexis at an event.

Alexis then used a classic Jersey Shore sound bite featuring Sammi asking, “Are you friends with her?” to rile Angelina further. That TikTok incident led to Angelina and Sammi arguing throughout Family Vacation episodes before squashing their beef.

Angelina is searching for love after her engagement ended

During the podcast, Angelina’s relationship struggles came up, with the Jersey Shore star sharing she’s been engaged four times and married once.

That prompted the question of what sort of relationship would work best for her, and Angelina’s friend Tony had the answer.

“She needs someone entirely out of the industry. Not on camera,” he said, adding, “And she needs somebody that’s OK with themselves. Happy with themselves, independent, you know, good without her, but wants to be with her.”

Tony explained that due to Angelina’s circumstances, she dates within her proximity but needs to realize she should check off all her required boxes for what she wants in a relationship.

During Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, viewers saw Angelina’s relationship with Vinny Tortorella deteriorate as castmates intervened to help them.

Months ago, Angelina confirmed they ended their engagement, and Tortorella has since shared he’s been dating other women.

However, Angelina and her now-ex-fiance also accused one another of cheating, so that could make for some interesting episodes once Family Vacation returns.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.