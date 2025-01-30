Jersey Shore’s Vinny Tortorella addresses cheating claims amid confirmed breakup with Angelina Pivarnick

Vinny Tortorella is shutting down claims regarding cheating and has confirmed his breakup with Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick.

Vinny and Angelina got engaged last year, but their relationship unraveled, leading to a breakup earlier this year.

The couple appeared throughout MTV’s Family Vacation Season 7 episodes and got involved in some dramatic moments.

That included the final episodes of the season when the couple got into some heated arguments. Ultimately, Angelina’s castmates intervened on their behalf, suggesting they might need to go their separate ways or spend time apart.

The Season 7 reunion concluded last Thursday, and Angelina gave an update on her and Vinny’s relationship.

“We’re currently filming for another season, and [I] found out he cheated on me,” Angelina revealed on MTV’s aired episode last week.

Vinny confirmed his breakup and shut down ‘cornball’ reports about him.

According to Page Six, Vinny 2.0 confirmed that he and Angelina ended their relationship. He also claimed that Angelina cheated on him, so he ended things with her.

“I made a hinge 2 weeks after breaking off my relationship after I found out I got cheated on again,” Vinny said in a social media comment, per Page Six.

“I broke the relationship off and wanted to find a new woman. I deserve that chance after getting screwed over multiple times,” he said in another social media comment.

On Thursday, he uploaded a video to Instagram (below) called “Debunking FALSE claims against me.”

Vinny from inside a gym and mentioned how unspecified articles spoke about a private investigator hired to follow him and alleged infidelity.

He said he would try to keep his video brief and might get his lawyer to issue a more complete statement if necessary.

In his caption, Vinny doesn’t mention any specific names but seems to infer that he discovered evidence of Angelina having cheated on him with multiple men. He said he found examples of this on November 7 as they “watched a movie together on her phone.”

Vinny 2.0 says he created a Hinge dating account on November 12, “days after” discovering his now ex cheated on him. He indicates he didn’t go on the Jamaica trip in November, as he chose to end the relationship then.

According to Vinny 2.0, he is now dating another woman he began talking to on November 12. However, he alleges that Angelina is still getting involved in his life to cause issues.

“My ex continues to lie, smear my name, harass myself/family/friends,” he wrote in a lengthy part of his caption detailing what’s been going on.

“I’m simply trying to move on and live my life. Again, I’m indirectly getting clout/attention because my ex isn’t getting her way,” he wrote.

Vinny 2.0 and Angelina had a rocky relationship

Jersey Shore fans saw Vinny propose to Angelina on a Family Vacation episode in April 2023. However, the real-life engagement arrived in November 2022. While everything initially seemed great, things went awry with their relationship.

In August 2023, Angelina reportedly called the cops on Vinny for an incident at her home. However, after talking to the police, Angelina declined to press charges.

In June 2024, another domestic incident occurred at Angelina’s home in Freehold, New Jersey, which initially included five charges against Angelina. After attending various court appointments, four of those charges were dismissed, and Angelina pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

According to Asbury Park Press, if Angelina completes specific probation requirements, that charge will be expunged from her record as part of a conditional dismissal.

Angelina was previously married to Chris Larangeira, who filed for divorce in February 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple still appears to be on amicable terms.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 premiere is TBA for MTV.