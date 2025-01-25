Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares update on ‘clout chaser’ fiance’s return to TV

Angelina Pivarnick shared insights into her relationship with Vinny Tortorella that her Jersey Shore castmates and viewers never knew.

She appeared in the Family Vacation Season 8 reunion, which featured most of her castmates, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Several of those castmates helped confront Angelina’s fiance during episodes of Family Vacation.

That included Snooki calling out Vinny during the cast’s trip to a bowling alley, suggesting he didn’t truly love Angelina.

In addition, castmates suggested that Angelina and Vinny should separate and spend time apart to work on themselves for their relationship potentially.

While Vinny didn’t appear at the reunion, Angelina shared an update on his return to TV and other revelations.

Angelina revealed insights about her relationship with Vinny 2.0 at Family Vacation reunion

During the reunion, host Justina Valentine asked Angelina what kept her with Vinny 2.0 this long.

“I guess I was just weak. Weak-minded. You guys even said my health was deteriorating, which was very true. I kept letting him back in. I kept dealing with it,” she shared.

Angelina mentioned how Vinny 2.0 called her a “beast” and said he “deals with me,” which Mike noted seems to indicate “he’s not in it for the right reasons.”

One reason Angelina and her castmates suspected Vinny 2.0 was with her was her fame on reality TV. In Family Vacation episodes, Angelina mentioned how her fiance used their relationship to obtain the verified Instagram check mark behind her back.

“I was just talking to you recently, and I had to post a picture of him, remember?” Angelina asked Justina.

“He was like, ‘I want you to post a picture of me because if you don’t, I’m not gonna come back,'” she shared, adding she just wanted “peace,” so she obliged his request.

“He’s a clout chaser. He just wanted to be on TV, and he didn’t care about anything that had to do with me, just about TV,” Angelina said.

That’s when Angelina and castmates revealed that Vinny 2.0 wanted to be on The Bachelorette, went on a wrestling show on E!, and “supposedly tried out for Jersey Shore” before he was with Angelina.

When Justin asked how Angelina met 2.0, Angelina said it was through Instagram. However, she said she’s “learned her lesson” and will never do that again. She also shared that the cast is currently filming Season 8.

She said that after Season 7 ended, she discovered Vinny 2.0 cheated on her, so there will likely be more relationship drama in the upcoming episodes.

Fans reacted to the Angelina and Vinny 2.0 situation

In the Instagram comment section, fans gave feedback on Angelina and Vinny 2.0’s relationship.

One fan said, “Angelina should leave the show for a season, focus on her mental and emotional health while also being with ONLY herself,” and “this should be a wake up call.”

Another fan commented, “Sad times but glad you’ve seen the light Ang and set 2.0 packing #bye.”

“I usually can’t stand Angelina, but I really feel for her on this situation. She deserves authentic love,” a commenter wrote.

Another praised Angelina as “a strong woman” and suggested she “let it go n move it forward.”

As of this writing, it’s believed that Angelina and Vinny 2.0 called off their engagement last year amid Angelina’s legal issues and what appears to be the recent cheating allegations.

Angelina isn’t the only one to claim cheating occurred, as Vinny also claimed she cheated on him with multiple men.

The drama will undoubtedly continue when new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation arrive, likely later this year.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.