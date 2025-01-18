Jersey Shore’s Snooki shares how JWoww would lose her as a friend at Family Vacation reunion

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wants her Jersey Shore friends to remain super loyal, or she’ll ditch them.

Snooki and her MTV stars recently appeared at the Family Vacation reunion to discuss the various events and drama of Season 7.

During the cast’s trip to Las Vegas, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio tricked castmates into believing they were going to the Super Bowl, which Taylor Swift attended to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Host Justina Valentine asked Jenni “JWoww” Farley, a huge Swiftie, how she felt about learning she and her castmates wouldn’t attend the “Taylor Bowl,” and JWoww said she was “still sad.”

However, JWoww revealed she attended two of Taylor Swift’s concerts during the singer’s massive Eras Tour.

She also said castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, and herself are huge Swifties.

Justina mentioned that Swift is a Jersey Shore fan, and maybe JWoww could reach out to her, which led to Snooki’s revelation.

Snooki claimed JWoww would lose her friendship over another friend

“I’m sure she’s a Jersey Shore fan. Send her a message,” Justina told JWoww, with Mike agreeing.

“Please be my friend,” JWoww said, regarding Swift, before turning and looking at Snooki.

“No offense,” JWoww told her as Snooki called it “f***ed up.”

“Like right in front of me. ‘Please be my friend,'” Snooki said, mocking her castmate’s remarks.

Snooki admitted she’s not as big a Swiftie as JWoww and is “more of a Sabrina Carpenter girl.”

Justina asked if Snooki would “throw down” should JWoww become besties with Swift. Snooki didn’t choose violence, though.

“No, I’d just be like, that’s her decision, and she lost me,” Snooki replied, which caused some of her castmates to “ooh” and gasp at the revelation.

The duo have been MTV castmates since the debut of Jersey Shore in 2009. Their friendship led to the popular spinoff series Snooki & JWoww, which aired for four seasons on MTV.

That friendship has continued into 2025 as Family Vacation seems destined for an eighth season.

Fans reacted to Snooki’s ‘low blow’ amid potential JWoww ‘betrayal’

In JWoww’s Instagram comment section, fans have mixed reactions to Snooki’s remarks. Some backed up the Jersey Shore star, while others suggested Snooki might need to calm down.

“Snooki claiming her best friend @jwoww,” a commenter wrote, with another calling out, “The betrayal Snooki felt.”

A commenter wrote, “Nicole, that was a really low blow,” and another told her, “Don’t be a hater.”

Multiple commenters backed up Snooki’s remarks towards her castmate.

“Snooki said she don’t share best friends,” a commenter said.

Another wrote: “I wouldn’t blame you @snooki also more of a sabrina fan than taylor.”

In July, Monsters and Critics reported that JWoww attended a Swift concert with her daughter, Meilani, and the Sorrentinos in Milan, Italy. JWoww took her daughter to the concert to celebrate her birthday.

While Snooki appears to be okay with that level of fandom, it seems she’d quickly shake off her friendship with JWoww if she became besties with Swift.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.