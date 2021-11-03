Jersey Shore: Zack Carpinello makes sweet post to Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley as critics rip her appearance apart

Zack Carpinello posts a sweet message about Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWOWW” Farley as haters tear her appearance apart. Pic credit: MTV

Zack Carpinello, fiance to Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley has nothing but sweet things to say about the love of his life.

The couple recently became engaged this year after Zack proposed at the top of the Empire State Building.

Since then, he has joined Jenni to film recent seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and they seem to be going strong.

In a moment of adoration, Zack shared a sweet post of his future wife in which the two posed together looking as happy as ever.

He captioned the post, “She’s perfect 😍.”

While his loving sentiments were well received by some of his followers, several haters took to the comment section to rip Jenni’s appearance apart.

The critics had a lot of negative things to say about Jenni’s current look and didn’t waste a second to make their opinion known.

Critics rip into Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWOWW” Farley for her latest appearance

Social media trolls couldn’t help themselves as they attacked Jenni’s appearance in Zack’s uplifting post.

Many of them criticized her look for being too “plastic” or “fake.”

One critic felt she was both of those things and wished Zack “luck” as Jenni gets older “and everything falls.”

Another follower agreed and gave a backhanded compliment to Jenni. She let her know that she was “beautiful” but told her to, “leave your face alone.”

Zack did not respond to any of the nasty messages.

Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley’s kids join the next Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Even though some people felt the need to criticize Jenni’s appearance, she and Zack are not letting it get to them as they join the rest of the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation for their next trip together.

The group jetted off recently to an unknown destination and the cast brought their children along for the ride.

Jenni shared a photo of her children, Meilani and Greyson, as they sat poolside with Deena Cortese’s sons, CJ and Cameron.

It’s unknown at this time if the cast is filming for the new season, but it’s highly likely given that they are joined by Mike and Lauren Sorrentino and their son Romeo, and Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick.

Official information regarding the new season is yet to be released, so fans will have to stay tuned for an update.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.