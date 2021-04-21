Jersey Shore Star Vinny Guadagnino’s ex leaves flirty comment on his Instagram

Vinny Guadagnino’s ex left a flirty comment after Vinny shared a new Instagram photo and caption. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino’s ex-girlfriend, Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago, left a flirty comment on his most recent Instagram share.

In July of last year, the two appeared to have dated.

The two reportedly enjoyed a meal and one another’s company. The duo appeared happy and relaxed in a series of paparazzi photographs published by the newspaper.

Their former relationship came on the heels of speculation the two flirted with one another on social media prior to their date.

Vinny posted an image to his Instagram account where he spoke about watching a show on Netflix. Francesca replied to his post by asking what he was watching, and he stated the name of her series.

This time, Francesca responded to Vinny’s Instagram caption, which accompanied two photos of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star as he posed in front of a fireplace wearing a gray hoodie, sweatpants, and sneakers.

What did Francesca say?

Francesca added a comment located in a string of fan posts that responded to Vinny’s caption where he said, “my face when you first meet me vs my face when you get to know me.”

Vinny Guadagnino commented about his personality in the caption of an Instagram post. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Francesca responded to his quip.

Vinny Guadagnino and ex-Francesca Farago traded comments on Instagram. Pic creditL @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

“Other way around,” she claimed of his facial expresions.

A fan quickly answered, “Francesca Farago, leave our man alone!”

Vinny responded, “also true” to the Too Hot to Handle star’s comment.

“Good one Vinny, lol,” penned a fourth fan,

Francesca is currently involved in a relationship

Francesca has been dating The Only Way Is Essex star Demi Sims since January of this year, reported Page Six.

Before becoming friends with the Jersey Shore star, Francesca was involved with and eventually became engaged to her Too Hot to Handle co-star Harry Jowsey. The duo put a Ring Pop on it during a Zoom reunion for the Netflix series in May.

Vinny is currently filming Season 3 of Double Shot at Love where his best pal Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall will help Vinny navigate the rough waters of reality television show dating.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is ready to find a love of his own after his single buddy Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio found his mate, Nikki Hall, during Seasons 1 and 2 of the dating reality series.

The series is currently filming at the Adero Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.