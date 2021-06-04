Jersey Shore: Snooki and Angelina look like BFFs after being inseparable yesterday

Snooki and Angela look like they’ve made amends after spending the day together Pic credit: MTV

Fans are getting ready for the long-awaited sit down between Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick on the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Snooki was not yet present during last night’s premiere episode as much of the show focused on catching up with the other roommates and analyzing Angelina’s marital status.

Previews of the new season not only hinted at Snooki’s surprise return but also at a sit-down between her and Angelina.

While Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese had an opportunity to make amends with Angelina last season, Snooki did not as she was on a brief hiatus.

Jenni revealed that Snooki’s conversation with Angelina was “reckless” and she looked forward to watching that part of the season play out on screen.

Given how hostile things became between Angelina and Snooki ultimately causing Snooki to stop filming, fans have wondered how well the conversation would go or if they’d truly be able to be friends again.

Based on the pairs’ social media posts yesterday, it looks like they’ve not only made amends, but they appear to be BFFs.

Snooki and Angelina Pivarnick look like BFFs

It looks like Snooki and Angelina are back to their old antics as the duo spent the entire day together yesterday as documented on social media.

According to Angelina’s Instagram story, the girls had lunch together as they clinked their martini glasses in a celebratory cheers.

Angelina captioned the story, “LUNCH WITH MY FAVE [Snooki].”

Snooki and Angelina have lunch together Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The girls seemed to make a pitstop shortly following their lunch date and ended up at Angelina’s plastic surgeon’s office. Snooki recorded a video as Angelina looked to be receiving injections in her butt.

Snooki went to Angelina’s plastic surgeon appointment Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Snooki and Angelina’s fun didn’t stop there. The two of them went live for their fans and allowed everyone to see all the fun they were having on their girls’ day together.

Snooki went on Instagram live with Angelina Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

The two of them appeared inseparable, which means regardless of what happened during the new season, they clearly were able to work through their differences.

Snooki will make a comeback later this season

It’s unclear how long fans will have to wait for Snooki’s arrival but previews showed her making a grand entrance.

The preview showed Deena wheeling a giant birthday cake into the room as Snooki popped out with a champagne bottle in each hand.

With the entire gang back together and getting along, fans are surely in for some entertainment and good times as the season continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.