Jersey Shore: Is Vinny Guadagnino dropping more hints about a potential new girlfriend?

It seems that Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino may be dropping hints about a new girlfriend. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino has been very active on social media lately.

Between sharing funny memes or posting his workouts, fans catch a glimpse of Vinny’s personality and everyday happenings.

In March, fans thought that he was dropping hints about a potential new love interest as he shared a meme about waiting to share Instagram photos until the wedding day.

People were left wondering whether there was more to the post and if he was keeping a new girlfriend a secret.

Now, Vinny has shared yet another post that begs the question of whether he has a new girlfriend or not.

Is Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino dropping more hints about a new girlfriend?

Vinny remains pretty private about his dating life as he doesn’t seem to want people to know too much.

Even his photos on Instagram are mainly of just him and rarely have others present in them.

It’s his recent Instagram story, however, that could potentially be dropping hints about a possible new girlfriend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He shared a quote that read, “If we go on vacation together we gonna have to flip a coin to see who can post because I can’t have people putting two and two together.”

He then captioned the image, “Naa… we both posting little bread crumbs to make the people think they’ve figured it out.”

Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

It’s not clear whether or not Vinny is dating right now, as he recently returned from Las Vegas in the last few weeks after his third residency with Chippendales ended.

He’s also gearing up for another stint later this summer.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino dating rumors

Whether Vinny was speaking hypothetically or based on reality remains to be seen, but in the past, there have been rumors that he and his costar Angelina Pivarnick may have something going on behind the scenes.

Despite some playful posts and back and forth banter on the show, Vinny has sworn that there is nothing romantic between them.

Vinny’s most recent girlfriend came from his third season of Double Shot at Love. In the end, he chose to give things a shot with Akielia “AK” Rucker.

After the show ended, they decided to go their separate ways. Vinny shared a message on Instagram and blamed the demise of their relationship on the way the show works.

He said it was difficult to have a real relationship when they had to spend several months apart after filming so as to not give away the ending.

As for his love life now, fans will have to wait and see whether there’s someone special in his life or whether he’s just making posts to keep people guessing.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.