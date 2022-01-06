Jersey Shore fans wonder if Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira will have babies after recent photo

Jersey Shore fans wonder if Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira will have babies soon. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans aren’t quite sure where things stand between Angelina Pivarnick and her husband, Chris Larangeira.

The couple have had several ups and downs since they got married back in 2019.

Angelina even went as far as filing for divorce in January of last year, but by the summer, she had changed her mind as the two of them decided to give things another shot.

Since then, they have moved into a new mansion that Angelina recently purchased and things appear to be going well for them.

A recent sneak peek of what’s to come in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation hints that viewers will get a deeper look into their marriage and what has truly gone on.

In the meantime, Chris’s latest social media post has people wondering if babies might be in the couples’ future.

Chris recently shared a photo that had Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans wondering if he and Angelina had baby fever.

Chris welcomed his “beautiful little niece” to the world and shared a photo as he held her for the first time.

He captioned the post, “Love at first sight. Welcome to this crazy world Liv Larangeira my beautiful little niece.”

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley congratulated him as Angelina commented with a series of emojis.

JWOWW and Angelina comment on Chris’s post. Pic credit: @jwoww/@angelinamtv/Instagram

Some fans, however, wondered if becoming an uncle had Chris longing for a baby of his own.

One follower congratulated him and noted how it looked as though he had “baby fever” from holding his new niece as another commented in agreement.

Followers wonders if Chris has baby fever. Pic credit: @trishakass/@scotianbear/Instagram

Others told Chris that he looked great holding the baby and that he’d make a “good dad” someday. Chris thanked them for their sentiments.

A fan thinks he looks good holding a baby. Pic credit: @jsfan.luka/Instagram

A fan thinks Chris will be a “great dad.” Pic credit: @dimples1034/Instagram

A few people even wondered if he and Angelina would be next in line to bring a baby into the world.

Fan wonders if he and Angelina “will be next.” Pic credit: @newkidzfan4life/Instagram

While Chris seemed appreciative of everyone’s kind words, he did not indicate whether he or Angelina have baby plans in the future.

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira will appear together in Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5

Even though Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans may be waiting a while to find out about their baby plans, Angelina and Chris will both appear alongside each other when Season 5 premieres tonight.

The trailer released for the show hints at an in-depth look into their marriage.

Along with more insight into their relationship issues, fans will get a chance to catch up with the rest of the cast and their significant others and families as they travel to the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

Fans won’t want to miss a second of the fun and good times when Jerzdays make their official return tonight.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.