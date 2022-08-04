Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick to re-launch lash brand

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick will relaunch her lash brand. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has been dealing with a lot over the last several months.

Her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce in January of this year, and since then, the drama hasn’t stopped.

Angelina and Chris faced rumors of infidelity — Angelina was accused of cheating with more than one man, while Chris reportedly had an affair with a transgender model.

The drama even impacted her relationship with her castmates, as she continued to battle with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino for stirring the pot in her marriage.

Despite all that’s been happening, Angelina is trying to move forward and focus on herself.

That includes the recent relaunch of her lash brand.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick relaunches lash brand

For a while, Angelina had been promoting her lash brand called Lashelina.

The line has its own Instagram page, which advertises five different styles. The company also offers to ship worldwide.

However, at some point, amid all the drama in her life, she appeared to pause the side hustle.

Now, Angelina is looking to make a comeback as she announced the return of her business.

She shared a photo of herself and wrote, “[Lashelina] is coming back guys !!! I am sooooo excited !!! I’ve been working on this for awhile now and a very BIG SURPRISE!!!! Stay tuned!!!!!”

She included hashtags that referenced makeup and beauty, so it’s possible her surprise could include more than just the lashes she’s sold in the past. The official Instagram page also teased, “more products coming soon.”

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino continue to battle

Angelina’s announcement comes at a time when she’s been involved in a lot of conflict with her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costar, Mike.

The two have exchanged harsh words with one another as new episodes have aired.

Angelina continues to be frustrated by Mike stirring the pot regarding her life.

Mike’s continued defending his actions and has called Angelina a liar.

The two are about to go head to head in a sneak peek of an upcoming episode, as Angelina confronts Mike about not coming to her first before spreading information to their castmates.

Mike claps back at her, accusing her of cheating with several people and calling her drama “messy.”

Time will tell whether Angelina and Mike will move forward with their friendship or if the drama between them is too much to move past.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.