Jersey Shore spoiler: Mike Sorrentino calls out Angelina Pivarnick, ‘you’re cheating with everybody!’

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has not been on Angelina Pivarnick’s good side lately.

Recept episodes have shown Mike’s involvement in Angelina’s marriage and love life as he learns new information about what’s happening.

He heard from her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, that Angelina allegedly cheated on him with more than one man.

Chris also shared that Angelina was the one to leak the wedding speech audio that caused all of the problems with her costars.

Angelina became upset after Mike shared all of his information with their costars instead of coming to her to verify it was true.

Now, after tension has been mounting, Mike and Angelina finally come to blows in an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode.

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino tells Angelina Pivarnick, ‘you’re cheating with everybody!’

The confrontation between Mike and Angelina has been long awaited as the drama has started to heat up in the last few episodes. The most recent episode saw Angelina clearing the air with the girls in the cast, but tonight, she will face off with Mike in a screaming match.

The sneak peek clip starts with Angelina asking Mike how everything went down.

He explained, “I didn’t call anyone. I don’t want you to get it wrong. Old Bridge and your husband became besties and started to explain stories, and then both of them separately called me, and then both kind of wanted me to expose you in some way. I was like, ‘Oh shoot, this is too messy.’ It was kind of gross. Exposing someone’s just not my brand right now.”

When she questioned why he’d get involved in it, Mike retorted by saying, “What do you mean? If someone’s trying to expose any of us, someone’s gotta step in.”

Angelina clapped back at him, mentioning a text from him that read, “Honesty is the best policy.”

She snapped, “So right away, you’re f*****g believing Chris! He said that I f*****g leaked the wedding speech, and you f*****g stirred the pot with everybody. It’s bulls**t.”

Mike replied, “Listen, you got a lot of s**t going on. I don’t want no smoke.”

Angelina called him on it, saying, “Yeah, now you don’t want any smoke ’cause you know how messy it is.”

Mike quickly agreed, “Yeah, it’s messy. I want nothing to do with it!”

He continued to stick up for himself, but Angelina wasn’t having it. She said in a confessional interview that if she had done this to him, she would be “buried somewhere in someone’s backyard.”

Mike finally snapped and shouted, “Let’s be real, you had multiple side pieces that got mad at each other, side piece wars happened, they became besties with your husband, and they all wanted to expose you,”

He continued, “And then you’re mad at everybody for finding out you’re cheating with everybody!”

Will Mike Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick’s friendship be repaired?

The clip ended with Angelina and Mike screaming at each other.

It’s unclear at this time whether their friendship will be able to be repaired when all is said and done.

The two continue to exchange blows on social media with each passing episode.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens after everything plays out on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.