Jersey Shore: Mike Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick exchange words in heated social media feud

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino come to blows on social media. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick are not off to a great start this season.

Mike has always been someone Angelina can turn to in a time of need. However, it seems that Mike may have crossed the line with Angelina as he shared some gossip with their castmates about Angelina’s trip to Mexico over New Year’s Eve.

Angelina sent Mike pictures of herself and Luis “Potro” Caballero, who she met while filming All Star Shore. Mike shared the photos with his roommates, stirring the pot a bit more.

He received a phone call from Angelina’s estranged husband, Chris Larangeira. Chris revealed to Mike that Angelina had been the one to leak the wedding speech audio that caused drama with her castmates.

Mike also heard that Angeling had been cheating on Chris, and he promptly shared this news with the rest of the cast before talking to Angelina.

Now, Angelina is upset with Mike after watching everything play out on new episodes, and the two have continued to blow at each other on social media. Mike is defending himself and has some strong opinions about Angelina’s actions.

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino says Angelina Pivarnick is ‘just mad she got caught’

As new episodes have been released, the offscreen drama between Angelina and Mike has heated up.

Angelina seems shocked to see how much Mike had meddled into her marriage issues, but Mike has been quick to defend his actions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two recently exchanged words under the comments section of the official Jersey Shore Instagram page’s post.

A clip of the most recent episode was shared, and Angelina chimed in to share her feelings about Mike’s actions.

She said, “It’s pretty sad mike didn’t come to me first to tell me my sabotaging scorned double life ex husband was calling him and this was all happening behind my back. Pretty sad all while I was very stressed out and going through it alone.”

Upon seeing Angelina’s comment, Mike wasted no time firing back at her.

He said, “She has the condition known as liabetes. She lies more than she tells the truth and that’s facts. It is what it is. Don’t fall for the trap of Somone playing the victim in a storm they created. She’s just mad she got caught. Stop deflecting !! I said what I said. Rant over.”

Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

Are Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino friends today?

While Angelina and Mike seem upset after watching new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it’s still unclear where they stand today.

In recent weeks leading up to the new season, Angelina has been spotted out with the cast, including being present at Mike’s son Romeo’s first birthday celebration.

Now, however, as more information has been revealed with each passing episode, it seems the two have some harsh words for each other.

Fans must stay tuned to see if they can move past their issues and maintain a friendship despite the drama.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.