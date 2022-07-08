Jersey Shore: Mike Sorrentino says Angelina Pivarnick is ‘toxic,’ agrees she’s hard to trust

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino shares his thoughts on Angelina Pivarnick. Pic credit: MTV

The most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation brought a lot of drama for the castmates.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was contacted by an alleged sidepiece of Angelina Pivarnick’s, and her husband Chris Larangeira also reached out to Mike to reveal that she had leaked the wedding speech that caused the fight between her and the girls of the cast.

Upon receiving this information, Mike couldn’t help but share it with the rest of the friend group, and things quickly turned ugly.

The girls felt hurt and betrayed by Angelina and sounded off on social media. The feud between everyone was reignited, and Angelina struggled because everyone considered Chris’ stories true.

While Mike has tried to be a good friend to Angelina, some fans felt he was wrong to go and share the information with the rest of the cast without checking in with Angelina first to see if it was true.

Mike defended himself on social media and shared his feelings about the situation.

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino says Angelina is ‘toxic,’ hard to trust

Following the episode, Mike took a lot of heat from his followers on Twitter.

People felt he was reverting to his old ways and trying to stir the pot with everyone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Mike didn’t see it that way as he responded to some of the outrage.

When one fan called him out for not talking to Angelina first, he explained the circumstances.

He said, “I had already sat down with her the week before. Once I got this new info from multiple sources I felt played and lied to . When that happens I believe you are not being a good friend to me and it needs to be confronted.”

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

In addition to defending his actions, Mike went a step further and referred to Angelina as a “toxic friend.”

He said, “It’s always a lose lose situation with someone toxic.”

And in response to a separate fan comment, he added, “Not easy to deal with a toxic friend.”

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

Finally, to follow up on the “toxic” comments, Mike agreed with a fan when they said, “Angelina has a history. Hard to trust what she says.”

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

Where do Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino stand today?

Despite the way things played out on the show and all of his commentary after the episode aired, it seems that Angelina and Mike were able to move past it.

She was present recently at his son Romeo’s first birthday party as they all shared photos together on social media.

Mike also hinted that things would have a happy ending when he told a fan, “Old Sitch New Sitch. I’m not perfect and don’t claim to be. I try my best and this season got a little messy but I believe you will like the ending . Keep watching.”

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

Viewers should stay tuned to find out how the rest of the drama plays out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.