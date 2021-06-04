Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Vinny says Angelina being single is his ‘nightmare’

Vinny Guadagnino says Angelina Pivarnick becoming single again is his “nightmare.” Pic credit: MTV

While many Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are rooting for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira to fix their marriage, nobody is more hopeful that they stay together than Vinny Guadagnino.

Vinny and Angelina’s flirtatious love-hate relationship provides many hilarious moments and entertaining banter and last night’s premiere episode was no exception.

When Angelina and Chris jumped on video chat with the rest of the crew, Vinny came right out and asked if they were getting a divorce.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angelina said she felt like Vinny would be thrilled if she was single again and that it would be like a dream come true for him.

While Vinny has often joked about Angelina being “the one who got away” it looks like he is all talk.

Following last night’s episode, Vinny took to Twitter to share his real thoughts on Angelina being single.

Vinny Guadagnino says Angelina Pivarnick being single is his ‘nightmare’

Vinny may joke about his love for Angelina but he set the record straight last night that he has absolutely no desire for her to be single again.

In response to her comments made during last night’s premiere, Vinny posted, “Angelina you being single isn’t a dream of mine… it’s a nightmare.”

If that wasn’t blunt enough, he even read into the gift Angelina sent him when the group had a cookie bake-off.

When Angelina realized she had no baking skills, she went around her house and grabbed random things that she thought her roommates would appreciate and sent them those instead.

Her gift to Vinny was a fake penis.

In response to the gift, Vinny said, “Angelina sent me a d**k coz she wants mine.”

Vinny says Angelina being single is his “nightmare.” Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Twitter

While Angelina did not comment on Vinny’s post, several fans chimed in and called him out for denying his feelings for her.

Fans think Vinny has the hots for Angelina Pic credit: @AuntieSnapple @Roe30111524/Twitter

Others agreed that Angelina has some sort of feelings for Vinny and it’s not just the other way around.

Angelina and Chris could be headed for divorce

As Vinny continues to poke fun at Angelina’s marital status, it seems like it may not be all fun and games for her and Chris.

Based on the bickering between them during last night’s episode and Angelina’s revelation that the two of them aren’t having sex, it seems like they have hit a rough patch and may be headed for divorce.

Rumors have circulated for months that the two of them may have split and the season premiere did not help squash the speculation.

It looks like fans will have to tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out if Angelina’s marriage can be saved or whether Vinny’s dreams…or as he says “nightmare” will come true.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.